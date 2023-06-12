Jim Harbaugh's advice for Michigan football: 'Follow J.J. McCarthy, anywhere he goes'

TRAVERSE CITY — It was just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, when Michigan football tight end Colston Loveland stood adjacent defensive back Will Johnson.

The two rising sophomores — both seen by experts as some of the best at their positions anywhere in the nation — were in the lobby of the Grand Traverse Resort, just moments after finishing their portion of a speaking event on Night 1 of "Wolverine Weekend," through NIL collective Valiant.

They were waiting for Chick-fil-A before making their way up to their fifth-floor hotel room for the evening in advance of Sunday's scheduled golf outing.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs against Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson (4) during the second half Nov. 26, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Clearly tired — they'd just made the three-and-a-half hour drive from Ann Arbor, arrived at 4:30 p.m. and had engagements each step of the way until 9 p.m. — Loveland still politely agreed to an interview.

At first, he was cordial with his answers.

He walked through the steps of the offseason, acknowledged the importance of putting a painful loss to TCU in the past and explained how he's doing his best to help Michigan's 2024 recruiting class with a wideout target from his home state of Idaho named Gatlin Bair (who runs a 10.15-second 100-meter dash).

But then his teammates name came up: J.J. McCarthy. His eyes lit up.

"J.J.’s always been a stud obviously, but being able to have this offseason with him to work on timing with the receivers, tight ends, it’s going to be crucial this year," he began. "Obviously our run game is super dominant, but I think having a steady pass game and attacking people over the top, taking the top off and being able to do both effectively (will help). Then, you have J.J. on his feet too.

"I mean, as long we have our whole game dialed in as a team — yeah."

His voice trailed off, seemingly unable to hold a singular thought about the potential of what the offense can be.

Frankly, who can blame him, considering what U-M returns on paper.

Michigan running back Blake Corum rushes against Rutgers during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The first name that comes to most peoples mind is unanimous All-American running back Blake Corum, who was on pace to be a Heisman finalist before he tore his meniscus in mid-November. The Doak Walker Award finalist is said to be close to 100% healthy from his December surgery.

Then, there's his co-pilot, Donovan Edwards. All he did when he filled in for Corum was run for 520 yards and three touchdowns in three games as a full time back.

He came up 9 yards short of 1,000 for the season (144 rushes, 991 yards for an average of 7.1 yards per carry and seven touchdowns) but did so despite missing three full games, playing another three with a club on his right hand to protect a broken thumb and — as he revealed on Saturday — played the entire season with a torn patella.

There's also the nation's two-time defending Joe Moore Award winning offensive line, which returns five players who started at least three games and added three starters from other Power Five teams, as well as senior receivers Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson.

TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) tips a pass intended for Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) during the first half at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Not to mention, Loveland himself.

"A little more confidence, obviously got some playing time under the belt," Loveland said of the comparison between year one and two. "I'm just focused on everything going up, helping produce for the team."

But as loaded as the roster is, the singular most irreplaceable position on Michigan's team, where their hopes largely hinge, is the man who began the whole conversation: McCarthy.

He's spoken just once in a formal setting since he answered just a pair of questions following the heartbreaking College Football Playoff loss to TCU, got up from the podium and walked off to the locker room.

Still, all reports from behind closed doors indicate U-M's signal caller is in a better spot than ever before.

"Really, mother nature maturing," Harbaugh said in Detroit earlier this month of McCarthy's progression. "I think he got his man year that some often do at 18, 19 years old. Remember, he’s a very young guy. But his face is just more mature, the baby fat is gone, it’s been natural. It’s not like he’s bulking up in the gym or anything like that.

"But he had a great spring, a tremendous spring."

It's all part of the progression that U-M hopes reaches its final form this season.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a touchdown pass against Maryland during the first half Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md.

As a freshman, McCarthy was team Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. He appeared in 11 games, went 34-of-59 passing for 516 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions and added 124 yards on the ground with two more scores.

Last offseason, despite a shoulder injury that kept him out of spring ball, he beat out captain Cade McNamara for the starting spot. Then, he finished in the top 10 in program history in a single season in touchdowns (22, T-No. 6) and passing yards (2,719 yards, No. 8), as he led U-M to its second straight Big Ten title and CFP appearance.

He was named second-team All-Big Ten in the process.

"The willingness to do anything for anybody on the team," Harbaugh said of his greatest asset. "I look at the great quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. I’m not with them every day, but you can just tell just looking at how they play the game and what they say, especially about their teammates.

"There’s a willingness there to do (anything) and that’s the secret sauce in a quarterback."

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the field before the game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

At the same NIL event, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner spoke to a group of fans and told the tale about when he knew he wasn't going to beat Denard Robinson out for the starting job.

As the story goes, one day at practice, a free rusher came at Robinson that he didn't see. At the last second, he noticed, switched directions and ran past Gardner so fast, it caused the then-freshman's practice jersey to "flap in the wind."

Loveland didn't have an equivalent story for his quarterback, but he did smile as he thought about some of the jaw-dropping moments from spring ball.

"There’s a couple times in practice," he began. "He scrambles around and makes, I mean, these crazy throws."

Now, on top of the natural five-star talent, McCarthy has 25 games and 13 starts of experience to his name. He's seen every level college football has to offer. Michigan unequivocally has the roster to win a national championship.

And there's no question where that starts.

"I recommend that anybody on the team follow J.J.," Harbaugh said. "Anywhere he goes. Anywhere that he’s leading.”

