Jim Harbaugh on why Michigan football shut down, status of Wolverines' game vs. Maryland
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh said Nov. 30, 2020, his team shut down as a precaution and it's too early to say if they'll play Maryland.
The most anticipated matchup of Week 12 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and emotions were predictably high in the second half.
By trading Gordon Hayward’s new four-year, $120 million contract to the Charlotte Hornets, the Boston Celtics have created the largest traded player exception (TPE) in NBA history, a useful asset going forward.
Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.
10 coaches the Lions should consider for their coaching vacancy
The former world heavyweight champion has lost twice to ‘Real Deal’ in his career
Life in New England would be much better with DeAndre Hopkins on the roster.
Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
Their quarantined quarterback quartette sure left the Denver Broncos in, shall we say, quite the quagmire. The NFL made the Broncos play without any QBs Sunday, and their 31-3 loss to the Saints serves as a embarrassing example for other teams not to violate the NFL's COVID-19 mitigation measures. The Broncos (4-7) are expected to face a hefty fine and loss of a draft pick as a repeat offender of the league's coronavirus rules, but it's Drew Lock who could pay the biggest price for goofing up.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
Coach Tom Allen believes Michael Penix Jr. would do anything to keep No. 10 Indiana's magical season intact. On Monday, Allen announced the Hoosiers starting quarterback suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament, marking the second time in three years he's injured the right knee. Redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle, who started his career at Utah, replaced Penix during Saturday's victory over Maryland and now steps into the leading role for one of the nation's most surprising teams.
We explained here how the Miami Heat can acquire another All-Star player in the next year even after Bam Adebayo’s max extension left Miami without the cap space to sign a max free agent next summer.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is no longer the NFL's all-time career passer rating record holder.