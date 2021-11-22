Jim Harbaugh: 'We'll be channeling Bo and Woody' in Michigan football vs. Ohio State

With more television cameras and media members recording his thoughts than at any point this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was asked during his Monday news conference to reflect on the famous words he uttered in 1986, the words that guaranteed a victory over Ohio State and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

“I know some people like to get up and pontificate about everything they did in the past and have a lot of long stories about that,” Harbaugh said. “But I’m not one of those kind of guys. I’m not a guy that likes to talk about things that happened 35 years ago. I know some do, but I’m not one of them.”

The knee-jerk reaction to that quote is to assume Harbaugh, whose team hosts Ohio State on Saturday, was dodging a question revisiting one of the more iconic moments in a rivalry filled with them. But the truth is Harbaugh merely recycled an answer he has given several times this season when asked about things from his past. He’s generally disinterested in sharing "war stories" with the media.

His only departure from the party line Monday was to invoke Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes — the legendary coaches at Michigan and Ohio State — when asked about the keys to victory this weekend. He said both teams will draw on the principles outlined by Schembechler and Hayes.

“We’ll be channeling Bo and Woody: blocking and tackling,” Harbaugh said. “The game will, in large part, come down to it.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at Michigan Stadium, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won, 56-27.

The stakes attached to Saturday’s game add another layer of intrigue for the resumption of a rivalry paused by the coronavirus last season. At 10-1 overall and with a 7-1 record in conference play, the Wolverines must beat Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis, where a victory could propel them to the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh began referring to the importance of a playoff mindset in the buildup to his team’s game against Michigan State, the first ranked opponent the Wolverines faced. That frame of reference became even more relevant after Michigan lost in East Lansing and the margin for error vanished. Players and coaches spoke openly about the need to win out if they wanted to achieve their ultimate goal.

“Both teams have a lot on the line,” Harbaugh said Monday. “It’s a true playoff in that sense. In the College Football Playoff world, this is the start of the playoffs. The team that wins will advance. The team that doesn’t, won’t. It’s that and it’s also, you know, the big game, the game, the rivalry.”

Corum’s availability remains uncertain

As the Wolverines begin their preparations for Ohio State, it’s unclear if running back Blake Corum will be available on Saturday.

Corum, who dropped out of the win over Indiana with a foot/ankle injury, traveled with the team to Maryland but missed his second consecutive game. He participated in both the early warmups and the formal, padded warmups but remained on the sideline all four quarters.

His inclusion on the trip could be a sign that Corum is nearing a potential return. It also could have been a well-constructed ruse. Corum went to high school in Maryland and grew up in nearby Virginia, which afforded him a chance to see family and friends. Having him warm up on Saturday — even if there was no chance he’d actually play — surely planted a seed in the mind of Ohio State’s coaching staff.

Cornerback Gemon Green, who also dropped out against Indiana after injuring his arm/shoulder, followed a similar pregame routine in Maryland. He warmed up with the rest of the defense but never entered the game. Green and Corum both remained in Ann Arbor when the team traveled to Penn State two weeks ago.

Harbaugh was uncertain if either player will be available against the Buckeyes.

“I never know that question for sure,” Harbaugh said. “I know I get asked that every Monday. Is this player gonna play? I don’t know.”

Holiday precautions amid COVID-19 spike

Families and friends of Michigan football players will flood to Ann Arbor this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and, two days later, the game with Ohio State. Harbaugh told reporters the team will hold practice and meetings Thursday morning so the players can spend the afternoon and evening with loved ones.

The combination of heavy travel, holiday gatherings and shared meals comes with increased angst at a time when Michigan endures a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations in Michigan are up 46% in the last two weeks, according to a New York Times database, with New Hampshire being the only state to see a larger uptick during that span. COVID-19 cases in Michigan have increased 78% in the last two weeks, according to the database.

The tight 48-hour window between Thanksgiving and kickoff against the Buckeyes makes it less likely the potential transmission of COVID-19 would influence Saturday’s game as symptoms can take a few days to develop. But there’s a very real possibility the virus could affect teams preparing for conference championship games next week.

“It’s always an emphasis on making sure you’re healthy, making sure you wash your hands, making sure you wash your hands around the building,” inside linebacker Josh Ross said. “But at the end of the day, it’s game week, you know what I’m saying? It’s game week, it’s Thanksgiving and we’re just ready to have a great week of preparation and attack it.”

