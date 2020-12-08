Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel discussing Michigan football contract extension

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and head football coach Jim Harbaugh have had conversations in recent days about a contract extension.

The extension would offer Harbaugh a lower base salary than he currently has and a lower buyout figure, making it easier to fire him next year if needed, according to a source with direct knowledge of the conversations, who confirmed an earlier report of the same details. The source spoke to the Free Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren't cleared to talk to the media about the discussions.

The news was first reported on Twitter by author John U. Bacon, who has written several books on Michigan football.

What we know so far, from solid sources:

UM AD Warde Manuel has discussed with Jim Harbaugh a new contract with lower base salary and buyout, though with good provisions to hire top assistants and large incentives for performance. (1/2) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 8, 2020

Harbaugh can now accept, negotiate, or decline. At least five NFL teams have expressed an interest in hiring him – per usual – though not clear if any have made firm offers yet. (2/2) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 8, 2020

It is not known the dollar amount of the offer or the number of years. Harbaugh and Manuel are both known to keep contract decisions and talks close and not share with many people.

Harbaugh is slated to face the media Tuesday at noon as the fate of Saturday's game with Ohio State swirls in the balance. Because of COVID-positive tests, U-M had to cancel last Saturday's football game with Maryland. The department hasn't officially said the team will be able to play this coming Saturday.

Harbaugh has been under fire from fans for his team's play this season. The team has a 2-4 record and was upset by Michigan State, beaten by Indiana for the first time 33 years and suffered the most lopsided home defeat since 1935 during an ugly affair against Wisconsin.

However, if Manuel were to fire Harbaugh it could be costly and come at a bad time financially for the department.

Reduced revenues, particularly from the pandemic-related loss of ticket sales inside Michigan Stadium in 2020, led to the layoffs of 21 athletic department employees and salary reductions for others, including Manuel, Harbaugh and basketball coach Juwan Howard. In October, Manuel predicted that Michigan’s deficit would reach $80 million even with the return of football.

The Free Press and USA Today Sports calculated the buyout figure based on the scenario of terminating him the day after the final game of the season on Dec. 20 and retaining his staff through Jan. 10 — the expiration date attached to the contracts of six assistant coaches. Under this scenario, Michigan would have to pay out as much as $10.775 million to clean house and start anew. Harbaugh would be owed around $6.4 million for the remainder of a deal that is set to end three days after the final game of the 2021 season is played. Five of his assistants — offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, defensive coordinator Don Brown, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, safeties coach Bob Shoop and director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert — would be due $4.375 million because their pacts with the school don’t dissolve until 2022.

Meanwhile the contracts for offensive line coach Ed Warinner, quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels, tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, running backs coach Jay Harbaugh, defensive line coach Shaun Nua and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich would be off the books after Jan. 10, the date their deals are set to expire.

On top of the buyouts, if a change was made, more money would have to be spent to bring in a new staff.

