Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, by virtue of the fact that he’s interviewing for an NFL job on national signing day, clearly wants to coach the Minnesota Vikings. But do the Vikings want him?

Per a league source, Harbaugh has no yet been offered the job. He believes, we’re told, that he needs to win the job during Wednesday’s interview.

Harbaugh has new G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in his corner. Which should be enough. As we’ve said in connection with the Vikings, Bears, and Giants, these teams need to let their General Managers hire the coaches they want. The coach-G.M. relationship is critical to the functionality of a franchise. They need to be on the same page.

What better way to do it than to let the G.M. hire the coach he thinks he’d work well with?

There may indeed be others in the Minnesota organization who are leery about Harbaugh. With all due respect to any of those people, what has the team won while you’ve been there? It’s for ownership to understand the human factors that may cause some who feel threatened by change to get on board with it, if change is going to nudge the Vikings in the direction that ownership hopes they will go.

Jim Harbaugh wants Vikings; do Vikings want Jim Harbaugh?