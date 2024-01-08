Jim Harbaugh vs. Washington: Revisiting when Michigan coach faced Huskies at quarterback

On Monday night, Jim Harbaugh will lead his Michigan team out on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston to play Washington with a College Football Playoff championship on the line.

It’s not the first time Harbaugh will have faced the Huskies as a coach. He has done so once previously at Michigan — a 31-10 victory in 2021 — and played them four times in his four seasons as the head coach at Stanford from 2007-10.

But Harbaugh’s experience against Washington isn’t just limited to his coaching days: He squared off against them as a player, too. Just as the Wolverines’ current crop of players will do on Monday, Harbaugh competed against a powerful, highly ranked Washington team, albeit nearly 40 full years ago.

In 1984, Harbaugh, then a 20-year-old redshirt sophomore, was Michigan’s starting quarterback in a 20-11 loss to Washington at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

It was an unsightly loss for the Wolverines, and a harbinger for what would be a disappointing season. After the loss to the Huskies, Michigan coach Bo Schembechler described his team’s performance as “an embarrassment to Michigan football.”

Here’s a look back at that game and how Harbaugh fared against Washington:

Jim Harbaugh vs. Washington

After redshirting during the 1982 season and serving as Michigan’s No. 3 quarterback during the 1983 season, Harbaugh entered the 1984 season as the Wolverines’ starter, having beaten out Chris Zurbrugg and Russ Rein for the job.

He took over under center for a team with high expectations, with a No. 14 preseason ranking in the Associated Press poll following a 9-3 finish and a Sugar Bowl appearance in 1983.

That optimism only increased after what occurred in Harbaugh’s first start, when Michigan defeated No. 1 Miami, the reigning national champion, 22-14. Harbaugh’s stat line wasn’t particularly impressive — he completed 11 of 21 passes for 163 yards and two interceptions — but in a pressure-filled situation, he helped pilot his team to a victory against a top-ranked opponent. His poise and maturity were evident to those at the game. Mick McCabe of the Detroit Free Press wrote that Harbaugh, in his post-game interview with the assembled media, spoke like a coach.

The win vaulted the Wolverines all the way up to No. 3 in the poll. Their next opponent would make sure that stay in the top five would be short-lived. On the road and in front of a crowd of 103,072 at The Big House, Washington largely had its way with Michigan, stymying the Wolverines and their freshman quarterback on its way to a momentous early season victory.

Jim Harbaugh stats vs. Washington

Harbaugh finished the day completing 17 of 37 passes for 183 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. His 37 pass attempts were the second-most ever in a game for a Michigan quarterback at the time. He was sacked four times, as well, with the Huskies able to neutralize a quarterback they viewed heading into the matchup as a dual threat.

“Psychologically, it was the best time to play them,” Washington coach Don James said after the game. “They just beat the No. 1 team, and I’d hate to play them next week. Not many teams come in here and win.”

While he was pressured for much of the day, Harbaugh did not publicly shift blame to his offensive line.

“There were some receivers open out there, but I just didn’t hit them,” he said.

Some of his teammates weren’t quite as diplomatic.

“We didn’t give Jim any time to throw,” Michigan offensive tackle Doug James said. “They showed us some things we hadn’t seen on film, but there’s no excuse for the way we played. We just went out and embarrassed ourselves.”

Harbaugh was out-dueled by Washington’s Hugh Millen, who logged an efficient 13-of-16 passing day for 165 yards, which included a 73-yard touchdown pass.

One of Harbaugh’s two interceptions turned the tide of the game. With the score tied at 3-3 in the second quarter, he threw a pick at his team’s own 25-yard line. The No. 16 Huskies capitalized a few plays later, punching it in the end zone to go up 10-3 with one minute remaining in the half. Michigan drained the remaining clock, with many fans in attendance booing as the Wolverines went into the locker room for halftime.

“We were going into the wind at our own 35, and I’m not a dumba-- like 103,000 other people,” Schembechler said.

Harbaugh’s miscue wasn’t his team’s only one of the day, with that series of mistakes proving to be costly. The Wolverines had four turnovers, helping negate a 350-276 advantage over Washington in total yards.

The final score was very nearly worse, too. Michigan got its lone touchdown of the day on a 6-yard pass from Harbaugh to Vince Bean with just two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, which was followed by a successful 2-point conversion.

“I’ve seen us play worse, but I can’t remember when,” Schembechler said. “We turned the ball over, we made mistakes, we were lethargic. I don’t know if they’re (Washington) any good or not. When you’re so bad, you never know.”

Michigan football 1984 season

The Washington loss was the first sign that whatever dreams were conjured for the Wolverines after their win against Miami might not be realistic.

Michigan followed its setback against the Huskies with wins against Wisconsin and Indiana to remain ranked in the top 15, but in a 19-7 loss to rival Michigan State in the fifth game of the season, Harbaugh broke his arm while diving for a loose ball with Thomas Tyree of the Spartans. The injury forced Harbaugh to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Without Harbaugh, the Wolverines finished 6-6, capped off by a loss to No. 1 BYU in the Holiday Bowl that allowed the Cougars to claim the national championship. The six wins were Michigan’s fewest in a season over a 40-season stretch from 1968-2007.

While Schembechler didn’t know how good Washington was in mid-September, the Huskies turned out to be quite strong. What was framed as an upset at Michigan Stadium in the second week of the season didn’t look much like one by the end of it.

The Huskies finished the season 11-1, which included a win against then-No. 2 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. They were No. 2 in the final AP poll, the highest ranking in program history to that point.

