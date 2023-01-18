Jim Harbaugh visits nation’s No. 1 2024 recruit on recruiting trail

1
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
Jim Harbaugh visits nation’s No. 1 2024 recruit on recruiting trail

Oh, the drama.

Michigan football has long worked to get 2024 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis in the fold, yet the Wolverines have not been able to close the deal, despite Davis having been a Michigan lean for what seems like half a year. The coaching staff has made Davis not just a top priority, but the only priority at quarterback, echoing the doomed recruitment of Dante Moore in 2023.

Well, apparently, the maize and blue are diversifying the board and taking a big shot at the same time.

According to Fox 2 Detroit’s Jennifer Hammond, Jim Harbaugh was back in the Phoenix area on Tuesday to visit Chandler (Ariz.) five-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player, regardless of position, in the 2024 class. Raiola, the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola — who played at Nebraska — was an Ohio State commitment before rescinding on his pledge in the fall.

Raiola is currently predicted via the 247Sports Crystal Ball to Georgia, but with Harbaugh back in the fold, seemingly for the long term, and with Michigan needing a successor to J.J. McCarthy, it looks like the recruiting board is expanding — at least so long as Davis continues to stretch his timeline without pledging to the Wolverines.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

Recommended Stories