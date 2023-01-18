Jim Harbaugh visits nation’s No. 1 2024 recruit on recruiting trail

Oh, the drama.

Michigan football has long worked to get 2024 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis in the fold, yet the Wolverines have not been able to close the deal, despite Davis having been a Michigan lean for what seems like half a year. The coaching staff has made Davis not just a top priority, but the only priority at quarterback, echoing the doomed recruitment of Dante Moore in 2023.

Well, apparently, the maize and blue are diversifying the board and taking a big shot at the same time.

According to Fox 2 Detroit’s Jennifer Hammond, Jim Harbaugh was back in the Phoenix area on Tuesday to visit Chandler (Ariz.) five-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player, regardless of position, in the 2024 class. Raiola, the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola — who played at Nebraska — was an Ohio State commitment before rescinding on his pledge in the fall.

Jim Harbaugh met with five Star 2024 Recruit Dylan Raiola Tuesday in Arizona. The 6’3”, 225-pound Junior, who withdrew his commitment to Ohio State last month, is the son of former Nebraska and Lions Center Dominic Raiola. pic.twitter.com/NhRjZO3myd — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) January 18, 2023

Raiola is currently predicted via the 247Sports Crystal Ball to Georgia, but with Harbaugh back in the fold, seemingly for the long term, and with Michigan needing a successor to J.J. McCarthy, it looks like the recruiting board is expanding — at least so long as Davis continues to stretch his timeline without pledging to the Wolverines.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire