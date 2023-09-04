Jim Harbaugh updates Michigan football injuries entering Week 2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football won big in Week 1 and though the team is mostly healthy, there were a lot of big names who either didn’t play or weren’t on the field as often as usual. As a result, there were a lot of new names and faces who saw playing time in the 30-3 win over East Carolina.

Though dressed and listed on the newfound pregame injury report as questionable, cornerback Will Johnson and safety Rod Moore did not play. Safety Makari Paige, also listed as questionable, only played 10 snaps according to PFF. In their stead, the Wolverines used a heavy dose of cornerback Keshaun Harris (a former walk-on) and safety Keon Sabb as starters, as well as safety Zeke Berry once Paige was back on the bench.

As far as Johnson and Moore are concerned, Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that there’s a chance one or both could be back for the Week 2 home game against UNLV.

“I think they’d be — there’s an opportunity this week,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see.”

Of course, none of the above have practiced yet this week, as that will resume on Monday.

Without Johnson and Moore on the field, the Wolverines did OK with their replacements. Sabb had the fifth-highest defensive grade of the game per PFF at 75.1, while Harris posted a 66.6 grade, 14th on the team.

Week 2 will pit Michigan football against UNLV for a 3:30 p.m. EDT kick, to be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire