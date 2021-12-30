Jim Harbaugh updates Daxton Hill’s status before Capital One Orange Bowl

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — The big question surrounding Michigan football in the past week is whether or not junior safety Daxton Hill will be available to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Georgia on Friday.

The day before the game, we finally got a little clarity.

It was discovered earlier in the week that Hill remained in Ann Arbor while the rest of the team made its way to South Florida. Michigan did not disclose the reasons as to why Hill did not make the trip.

On Thursday, head coach Jim Harbaugh said that the Wolverines will have a better idea on whether or not he’ll be able to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal later in the day.

“His status is going to be questionable,” Harbaugh said. “He’s working through something right now. We’ll know more today whether he’ll be able to play.”

Related

Play in our FREE Michigan Wolverines - Georgia Bulldogs CFP Semifinal Challenge Michigan defense breaks down Georgia’s quarterbacks What Kirby Smart said about Michigan football the Wednesday before the game

But does that mean that Hill has made his way to South Florida? Or has he yet to make the trip?

Harbaugh clarified, saying that he still hasn’t arrived, but if he’s cleared to play, he could be down in the area by later Thursday.

“He’s not right now. He might be,” Harbaugh said. “He could be here today. He may not. But not currently in Florida, no.”

List