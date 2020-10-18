Jim Harbaugh and the uncomfortable truth of his Michigan football tenure

Texts were sent and voicemails were left. They pinged the phones of former Michigan football players who starred in recent seasons and others who made their mark during a more glorious time, when the Wolverines won conference championships and were in contention for national titles. The players were asked to assess the state of their alma mater’s football program in Year 6 of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as coach.

Minutes passed. Then hours. Then days.

The bulk of the messages went unreturned, leaving the kind of awkward silence that lingers when a touchy subject is raised.

As Michigan approaches the 2020 season, the tradition-rich program confronts an uncomfortable reality that it has stagnated under the leadership of a man who was expected to restore the Wolverines as a top-tier program.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline in the first quarter against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. on Sept. 1, 2018.

Since Harbaugh arrived with considerable fanfare in December 2014, Michigan has never competed for the Big Ten title in Indianapolis. It has lost every meeting with rival Ohio State, gone 1-4 in bowl games, won two of its 14 matchups against AP top-10teams and hasn’t finished a season higher than 10th in either poll.

Under Harbaugh’s direction, the Wolverines have won 72% of their games but have failed to achieve the kind of breakthrough that would place them among the sport’s best programs.

“It hasn’t been the result of scandal or probation or any of that stuff, which makes it even harder to understand,” said Glen Mason, the former Minnesota coach who is an analyst for the Big Ten Network. “But maybe Michigan isn’t the same Michigan we all came to know.”

When Harbaugh was hired in the final days of 2014, the excitement was palpable. The Ann Arbor community rejoiced when the former star quarterback returned to lead his college team, welcoming back a favored son like a conquering hero. In the shadow of the disappointing Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke regimes, college football’s most prominent figures expressed optimism about the program’s prospects in the coming years with Harbaugh at the helm. Lloyd Carr, the school’s last great coach, gave his endorsement. One of Michigan’s rivals from a bygone era, Jim Tressel, predicted Harbaugh would even the rivalry with the Buckeyes that turned lopsided near the beginning of the new millennium. But Harbaugh aimed to tamp down the hype.

“I make no guarantees,” he said.

Jim Harbaugh answering questions as the new Michigan University head football coach during press conference at the Junge Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, December 30, 2014.

Then, Michigan won 10 games his first season — surprising some of his most ardent believers who never could have predicted success would come so soon. The next year, the Wolverines took another leap forward, entering the preliminary rankings of the College Football Playoff and coming within a whisker of defeating Ohio State in overtime before reaching their first New Year’s Six bowl since 2011.

In the words of Harbaugh, Michigan was ascending.

And then, just like that, it wasn’t. In retrospect, the close loss to Ohio State on Nov. 26, 2016 — remembered for a controversial spot of the football — was a turning point. The Wolverines never have been as close to realizing their dreams since that day, retreating from a position of strength to one that is slightly weaker and less impressive. In the last three seasons, Michigan hasn’t placed higher than 14 in the final rankings while stumbling repeatedly in consequential games that have taken the Wolverines out of the running for anything meaningful.

