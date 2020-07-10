Jim Harbaugh was Colin Kaepernick’s coach when the two of them led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, and Harbaugh says Kaepernick belongs back in the NFL.

Harbaugh said on ESPN that he knows some coaches have questions about whether Kaepernick can return and play at a high level after a long layoff, but he says the simple way to find out is to bring him to training camp.

“My personal opinion and really advice to NFL teams is, there’s only one way to answer these questions, one way to find out, and that’s Colin signs somewhere,” Harbaugh said. “My advice is he’d be worth your time and that NFL team will be very happy.”

Harbaugh made clear that he has high regard for Kaepernick as both a player and a person.

“Colin Kaepernick is a friend, he’s a brother, he’s a great teammate. I love Colin,” Harbaugh said. “I think he’s an unbelievably talented football player.”

Despite public comments supporting Kaepernick from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and some NFL owners, he remains unsigned with training camps less than three weeks away.

Jim Harbaugh thinks a coach who signs Colin Kaepernick will be very happy with him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk