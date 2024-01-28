Jim Harbaugh: "There's no Lombardi Trophy in college football"

Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL, where he belongs. And he knows it.

Appearing on CBS with Bill Cowher and James Brown before the AFC Championship, Harbaugh explained his decision to leave Michigan after nine years and to return to the pro game, as head coach of the Chargers.

"It was tough," Harbaugh said. "I was torn, my wife, kids. I love Michigan. I love the NFL, too. And there's no Lombardi Trophy in college football. And I got so many sands left in the hourglass. And I wanna take a crack at that."

He'll be taking a crack at it with one of the best players in all of football, quarterback Justin Herbert. It apparently will take Harbaugh a little time to get comfortable with Herbert before giving him the coaching he needs.

"I was a little starstruck meeting Justin," Harbaugh said.

Herbert should be starstruck, too. With all due respect to Harbaugh's predecessors, Herbert finally has a head coach who can take him to the place where they hand out the trophy that they don't hand out in college football.