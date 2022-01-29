Jim Harbaugh taking NFL interview

I’ve wondered throughout this off-season if Jim Harbaugh would actually leave Michigan. Each time I start to wonder about that I seem to quickly get myself back to the thought that he’ll end up back at Michigan with an extension and raise in short order.

You can no longer say he’s not kicking the tires, though, as Harbaugh is set to interview for the head coaching opening with the Minnesota Vikings according to Pro Football Talk.

So many questions potentially to this:

Does Harbaugh actually want out of Ann Arbor and back in the NFL?

How badly will the Vikings want him after this interview?

Whatever happened to those rumors of him to the Raiders being an almost done deal?

If he leaves who does Michigan go get to replace him?

How does all of this impact the recruitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore?

Like I said – tons of questions and very few answers to anything at this point but you certainly can no longer say Harbaugh isn’t interested in returning to the NFL.

Related:

NFL conference championship staff predictions

Notre Dame’s remaining players in NFL postseason