Jim Harbaugh: ‘We stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent’

HOUSTON — Michigan football had a program-best season, having gone 15-0, winning the national championship. But it wasn’t without turmoil, drama. and controversy.

The drama started right after the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl when it was announced that head coach Jim Harbaugh was being looked at for NCAA violations for misleading investigators in regards to what is now referred to as ‘burgergate.’ On the eve of Big Ten media days, it was leaked that the NCAA was planning on suspending him four games before it was learned that the NCAA rejected said punishment. Michigan then self-imposed three games to start the season.

But it was the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga that upended things in Ann Arbor. It led to another three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh and the firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge. From there, Michigan was labeled ‘cheaters,’ despite no connection found between Stalions’ scheme and the rest of the program. Rece Davis led off an ESPN College GameDay segment on Michigan by saying ‘Those who stay will be suspects,’ a play on Michigan’s mantra, ‘Those who stay will be champions.’

Harbaugh has long been mum about the allegations, but after winning the national championship on Monday night, he lightly addressed them, saying that with the way the season went, it was perfect — literally — while also proclaiming the team’s innocence.

“It couldn’t have gone better. It went exactly how we wanted it to go to win every game,” Harbaugh said. “The off-the-field issues, we’re innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I’d like to point that out.

“And these guys are innocent. And overcome that, it wasn’t that hard because we knew we were innocent. So yeah, that’s really what I wanted to say. It went exactly how we wanted it to go. It went exactly how we wanted it to go.”

While Michigan football fans will certainly agree and while the team has been vindicated in the eyes of many outside of the program and fanbase, certainly none of it will quell rival screeching.

Oh well. To the victors go the spoils.

