Is Jim Harbaugh still an option for the Broncos?

After completing a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos on Jan. 9, Jim Harbaugh announced on Jan. 16 that he will remain at the Univerisity of Michigan.

Despite the coach’s apparent decision to continue coaching at the college level, Broncos co-owner/CEO Greg Penner traveled to Ann Arbor to meet with Harbaugh last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Saturday.

Schefter described it as Penner’s “due diligence” — the owner has now met with all eight of the team’s head coach candidates in person.

Mike Klis of KUSA-TV added to Schefter’s report on Twitter, writing on Saturday evening that Denver did not make a contract offer to the coach because “Harbaugh reiterated he’s staying at Michigan.”

It’s fair to wonder why Harbaugh even agreed to meet with the Broncos after already making his decision. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network hinted in their report on Saturday that perhaps Harbaugh hasn’t completely ruled out a return to the NFL.

“Harbaugh has remained willing to listen and has told people if he were to return to the NFL, the Broncos’ job is one he’d want,” according to Rapoport and Pelissero. “Though Harbaugh has not yet gone back on his stated plans to stay at his alma mater, the door remains open.”

So is Harbaugh still in play? It apparently depends on who you ask. We might not know for sure until Denver officially hires its next coach.

