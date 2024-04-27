Jim Harbaugh sings ‘The Victors’ in Chargers facilities after day two of NFL draft

You can take Jim Harbaugh out of Ann Arbor but you can’t take Ann Arbor out of Jim Harbaugh.

While many surmised that Jim Harbaugh would go on a Michigan football drafting frenzy in his new role as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, he ended up only selecting one — linebacker Junior Colson.

Whether it was the Colson pick or six of the seven Wolverines selected in the 2024 NFL draft coming on day two, Harbaugh was feeling the maize and blue. So much that he had something of a solo, singing the fight song, ‘The Victors,’ in the team facilities.

jim literally broke out into song pic.twitter.com/sMDgCbbJB1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 27, 2024

No one joined in, but he did get some applause. But, you can assume that it was a sanctioned activity as the official Los Angeles Chargers X (formerly Twitter) account not only posted it, but posted it with captions, including the correct abbreviations and punctuation.

With day three of the draft coming up, Harbaugh and the Chargers will have plenty more opportunities to bring in former Wolverines.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire