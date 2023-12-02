Jim Harbaugh sign-stealing suspension: Why Michigan coach is back for Big Ten championship

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is slated to return to the Wolverines sideline for the team's Big Ten Championship game against Iowa in during college football's conference championship weekend.

But even with Harbaugh suspended for three games due to sign-stealing allegations surrounding the team, the Wolverines didn't skip a beat in the absence of Harbaugh.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore took over for Harbaugh as interim coach and led the team to three critical wins, including two victories over ranked opponents in Penn State (10-2, 7-2) and Ohio State (11-1, 8-1). That put the Wolverines in prime position to make the College Football Playoff. Moore will return to his traditional role on the staff as Harbaugh returns.

Here's what you need to know about Harbaugh's return for the Big Ten championship game, and why he missed the last three games:

Who is coaching Michigan vs. Iowa?

Harbaugh will return to the sidelines of Lucas Oil Stdium for the Big Ten championship against Iowa. It will be his first game coached since a 41-13 win over Purdue on Nov 4.

Why was Jim Harbaugh suspended?

In a statement on Nov. 10, the Big Ten announced it would suspend Harbaugh for the rest of the regular season. He was suspended amid Big Ten and NCAA investigations into Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who is alleged to have bought tickets to numerous Big Ten teams and potential College Football Playoff opponents as part of a wide-ranging in-person scouting and sign-stealing scandal.

Harbaugh denied knowledge of the situation on the same day the news of the scandal broke.

"I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter," Harbaugh said. "I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.

"I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against the NCAA rules. No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules. Pursuant to NCAA rules, I will not be able to comment further while this investigation takes place."

Harbaugh's three-game suspension was levied by the Big Ten — not the NCAA — after the conference deemed Michigan had violated its rules on sportsmanship. Michigan at first indicated it would fight the conference and commissioner Tony Petitti's ruling before agreeing to the terms of the suspension. As a result, the Big Ten closed its investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan record without Jim Harbaugh

Michigan is 6-0 in 2023 without Harbaugh on the sidelines. He not only missed the last three games of the regular season, but also the first three games of the season. His first suspension of the season was self-imposed by the university amid NCAA investigations into recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

Harbaugh has missed the Wolverines' games vs. ECU, UNLV, Bowling Green, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. Here's a game-by-game look at the Wolverines results in those games:

Sept. 2: Michigan 30, ECU 3

Sept. 9: Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Sept. 16: Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Nov. 11: Michigan 24, No. 10 Penn State 15

Nov. 18: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

Nov. 25: Michigan 30, No. 2 Ohio State 24

Michigan football schedule 2023

*Big Ten game** Big Ten championship game

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan coach in Big Ten championship: Jim Harbaugh return, explained