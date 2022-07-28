Jim Harbaugh shares Michigan football’s four goals for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After Michigan defeated Ohio State last season 42-27, the season seemed just about perfect. The Wolverines defeated their arch-rival in shocking fashion, and the maize and blue were headed to the Big Ten Championship to face Iowa.

But there was just one blemish on the Michigan resume. A loss against Michigan State earlier in the year.

The last time the Wolverines beat both rivals, Ohio State and Michigan State, in the same year was way back in 2003. That was 19 years ago, and the Wolverines are going to do everything they can do to make sure that drought ends this season.

During Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Jim Harbaugh shared what his four goals were for Michigan in 2022. He wants to beat both the Buckeyes and Spartans in the same year, and he wants to win the Big Ten Championship, and win the College Football Playoff.

“So our goals would be to beat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same year, win the Big Ten Championship, and win the National Championship,” Harbaugh shared. “Those are our four goals”

It may seem like an obvious goal to most fans, but before 2021, it just wasn’t really talked about. Michigan had more of a ‘one game at a time’ approach, but now the Wolverines are really focused on defeating their rivals year in and year out.

Cornerback DJ Turner was asked about beating both the rivals and why it was so important to the team. He shared his views and said that beating both of them would just be a cherry on top of a great season. Turner acknowledged earlier that it eats him every day the way the Wolverines lost to the Spartans.

“I mean, those are our major rivals,” said Turner at Big Ten Media Days. “And so you never want to lose any game. And then Michigan State and Ohio State like, that’s just bigger. That’s the cherry on top of not losing. So we haven’t done it and we will try to do it this year.”

Since the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19 within the Michigan program, the Wolverines haven’t played in Columbus since 2018. Most of the players on the Michigan team haven’t been to Columbus, and Jim Harbaugh was asked about that and if he had any advice for those players. The Michigan coach said his team won’t flinch.

“So yeah, I mean, they’re not gonna flinch if that’s what you’re asking,” said Harbaugh. “I mean, there’s nothing really got to teach them or, or show them or tell them. I know our team really well by now. They don’t blink, they don’t flinch at stuff. And you know, just keep attacking and building and that’s definitely our goal — to win the championship again, and fight like hell for Michigan to get that done.”

A big reason that Michigan beat the Buckeyes the way it did was due to the trench play. Hassan Haskins ran for five touchdowns and the Wolverines’ offensive line flat out bullied the Ohio State defensive line. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara shared that he was even a little surprised by that. He went on to say that the offensive line was very confident last year and he doesn’t see that changing this year.

“In a sense, I was surprised to how kind of out of hand I thought it was, I thought the gap was pretty big during that game,” said McNamara on Tuesday. “And I’m sure Ohio State didn’t feel very good about that. I know that the o-line was very confident in themselves going into that game. That was our identity last season was that we’re going to be physical and I do not see that changing.”

McNamara talked about how finally defeating Ohio State gives the team more confidence and is a weight off of their shoulders. He said that the team will be confident going into Columbus, but it’s on him as a leader to make sure Michigan doesn’t get complacent. McNamara said he is focused on team 143 and what last year’s squad did doesn’t really matter now.

“I think now that we know what that looks like we’re gonna be even more confident going into that game,” said McNamara. “I think a part of being a leader, being a member of this team is to make sure that we don’t come complacent not just myself but as a team. I think we have stressed that mentality pretty strong this offseason that Team 143 is a different team. And what team 142 did last season doesn’t really matter.”

Tight end Erick All said that he expected Ohio State to be like superstars last year, and the team prepared for them that way. He believes if Michigan can view every team as a team full of superstars — and be prepared for that — the outcome will always be good for Michigan. All shared that being in Columbus doesn’t concern him because the Buckeye fans can’t play in the game.

“We went to the game expecting for them to be like NFL superstars,” said All on Tuesday. “I mean, and I feel like if you do that for any opponent, opponent, the outcome will turn out good.”

“It’s not gonna change anything,” All shared about being in the Shoe. “Fans cant come out there and play the game for them. It’s the same team.”

Team 143 appears to be confident and ready, but the theme of Big Ten Media Days was that the Wolverines have zero entitlement. Jim Harbaugh said his team keeps attacking, which is what he loves about them.

