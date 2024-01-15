Jim Harbaugh set to meet with Chargers Monday

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines celebrated their national title with a parade and ceremony in Ann Arbor on Saturday and Harbaugh will be moving on to other business on Monday.

According to multiple reports, Harbaugh will meet with the Chargers about their head coaching vacancy on Monday. Reports last week indicated that such a meeting was coming as Harbaugh looks to potentially move back to the NFL after leading his alma mater to a championship.

The Chargers have interviewed a number of other candidates for the job, including Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Macdonald spent one season working as the Michigan defensive coordinator under Harbaugh.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in the regular season and 5-3 in the playoffs over four seasons as the 49ers head coach. The 49ers advanced to three straight NFC title games to kick off that run and lost to Harbaugh's brother John's Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

There has also been word of interest in Harbaugh from the Raiders, although no meeting has been scheduled between the two sides at this time.