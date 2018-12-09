Jim Harbaugh says he’s staying at Michigan

Cris Carter may need to find different sources.

The former Ohio State standout apparently tried to throw a wrench into that school up north’s recruiting efforts by linking Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to the Browns and the Packers. Harbaugh saw right through it, and he now says so.

“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day,” Harbaugh told Adam Schefter of ESPN, a fellow Michigan grad. “It’s people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I’m on record right here, right now: I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there’s a lot we want to accomplish.”

If Harbaugh does indeed stick around Ann Arbor for one more year, it means that he’ll break his career-long trend of remaining in one place for exactly four years.

“I can’t be any more clear about this — it’s not true,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Why would he? With Urban Meyer finally retiring from Columbus, maybe Harbaugh can finally get a win over Ohio State.