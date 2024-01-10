Jim Harbaugh says he will get Michigan tattoo after Wolverines' national championship win

There’s a sense of immortality with any championship, the belief that the accomplishments of a given team in a given season will last well beyond that moment.

With its 34-13 win against Washington this week in the College Football Playoff championship game, Michigan secured its first national title since 1997. It’s an achievement that will — barring something unexpected — live on forever in record books, on banners and in the memories of those who witnessed and experienced it.

There’s one other, more unconventional place where the Wolverines’ championship will be permanently commemorated: on coach Jim Harbaugh’s body.

MORE: Celebrate Michigan's national championship with Detroit Free Press books and front pages!

In the hours after the Wolverines’ triumph against the Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, Harbaugh revealed that he promised his players he would get a tattoo if Michigan went 15-0 this season, a mark they reached with an undefeated regular season, a Big Ten championship game victory and two wins in the College Football Playoff.

A man of his word, Harbaugh said he’ll go through with his promise.

“I’m going to put it on my shoulder,” he said in a postgame news conference on Monday. “I don’t know if it’s my left or right yet. I’m a right-handed quarterback, I’ll probably get it on my right. And then an M, too, an M that’s maize and blue M.”

Michigan became just the fourth FBS team since the turn of the 20th century to finish a season 15-0, joining 2018 Clemson, 2019 LSU and 2022 Georgia in that exclusive club.

REQUIRED READING: Warde Manuel is dealing with the cost of Jim Harbaugh's success and it's not easy

While the previously tattoo-free Harbaugh getting some ink at his age is notable, it’s not an unprecedented action — not even for a 60-year-old coach coming off a championship game involving Michigan.

After his Louisville men’s basketball team won the 2013 national championship, defeating Michigan in the title game, Cardinals coach Rick Pitino followed through on a promise to get a tattoo and had a red L with the message “2013 NCAA Champions” inked over his left shoulder blade.

Louisville later had to vacate the championship after a NCAA investigation found that the program had used escorts in recruiting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh will get Michigan tattoo after CFP national championship