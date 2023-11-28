Jim Harbaugh says Michigan-Ohio State can get unhealthy. U-M fans beg to differ today

When I didn’t hear from him for a few hours I figured he had passed out. He’d set his alarm for 2 in the morning the night before to travel halfway across the country and then had risen early again to meander through tailgates.

Then he’d stood for most of four hours in the cold Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium, some 1,300 miles away from his home in Houston, Texas. Add in the hollering, and the muscle rigidity from absorbing every play from the tensest of battles, and who wouldn’t seek refuge on a pillow?

Besides, checking off a bucket list item comes with its own kind of fatigue, and when the clock hit zero and Michigan football had held off Ohio State, Troy Hart had just bore witness to a bit of history — his own and the Michigan Wolverines’.

Until the day before, I’d seen Hart once the last 40 years, and now that my old high school pal and I had reconnected — he'd randomly grown up a Wolverine fan outside Fort Worth, Texas, and decided it was time to see his favorite team’s iconic stadium — I was looking forward to seeing him again after the game, and after my deadline; we’d made tentative plans for a beer.

I called as I walked out into the night. Then texted. Then called 20 minutes later.

Nothing.

Well, I thought, he was sleeping, and who could blame him?

Three hours later a text came in:

“Things got slightly crazy … short story is I’m going to sleep.”

On Monday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh walked to the podium in Schembechler Hall to take questions from the media. He does this every Monday during the regular season.

The crowd was heavier than usual because the U-M coach was finally off his three-game suspension and because his team had just beaten Ohio State. He began, as he so often does, by deflecting.

Yes, he acknowledged, him missing the biggest regular season game of the season was a big deal. And his return is a big deal. But he wanted to focus on the players and coaches, so he filibustered for 10 minutes, highlighting so many on his roster.

He wanted them to get credit, especially in light of the cheating allegations. What kind of credit, he was asked?

“The credit they deserve for sticking together, playing for each other, for being the kind of ball team that they are,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s going to be fully known … outside of Schembechler Hall. I think of this 23’ team as: the team.”

We’ll find out whether this team is the team in the coming weeks. As for his third straight win over the Buckeyes? And the state of the U-M-OSU rivalry?

Harbaugh pushed back on the idea that the programs despise each other, or that the “tumult and vitriol,” as a reporter suggested, had come from inside the programs.

“I’m not going to go as far as to say contrived,” he said, “but it maybe is hyped up to (the) ends of no ends. These are student-athletes, young kids … young adults playing this game and all we ask them to do is go out there and play their very best.”

And the rancor?

“I think that is very manufactured for the TV show that people want to watch and see,” he said. “But it’s not healthy.”

Harbaugh is right that rivalry heat can occasionally get too hot. But manufactured?

That’s a tough sell when both schools won’t even refer to the other by their actual name. OSU calls U-M “That School Up North” and U-M calls OSU “Ohio.”

The monikers are meant to be mostly playful. And the hype for “the TV show?” Of course, it’s a TV show. "The Game" is a show, and it doesn’t exist without television, at least in its current incarnation.

Also: we wouldn’t have it any other way.

The TV show is why Harbaugh stands at a podium every Monday before dozens of reporters, and why he makes the salary he does, and why millions tune in, and tens of thousands fill two of the largest stadiums in the country.

Harbaugh was trying to protect the players, I suppose, and it’s hard to blame him there. But the vibes surrounding the rivalry are hardly manufactured.

On the contrary, they are the essence of college football, and why some folks get up at 2 a.m. to catch a plane and fork over hundreds of dollars — and in some cases thousands of dollars — to catch a game.

Hart happily saved and spent his money to get a seat in one of football’s cathedrals. He flew in early Friday to tour the campus and Ann Arbor and to absorb the day-before-the-big-game electricity that surges through a college town.

To get through the game, he kept his tailgating alcohol free. That would come after. Whatever happened on the field, he figured, would be buzz enough.

He sat — well, stood — in Row 50, near the 40-yard line on the Michigan side of the field. He made friends with the hyped-up crowd around him. They’d come from California and Florida and New York and Chicago, and they darn near lost their voices together.

When it was finally over, and the Wolverines took a knee on the last play to end it, Hart considered climbing down the stairs and joining the throng rushing the field. He didn’t think long.

“At my age?” he said, smiling.

I got to hear his play-by-play the next morning over breakfast. His eyes were bloodshot, and he needed eggs and potatoes. He'd left the stadium and made it back to his hotel and joined a party spilling out of the lobby.

A few Ohio State fans were there, too.

Whiskey flowed. Hugs followed. So did verbal replays of every critical moment of one of the best games this rivalry has seen in years.

Hart still couldn’t believe he’d been at the game, and that he got to see the team he’d fallen in love with as a teenager. He couldn’t fully explain why U-M had taken hold of his Texas heart. Sports are mysterious like that.

After breakfast, Hart went back to his hotel to pack and head to the airport. Before heading into the terminal, he had one more stop to make. He had to try a Detroit coney. So, I followed him to his rental car agency, where he jumped in, luggage and all, and we drove to the city to find one.

Hangover food, he said. (Hey, it’s his bucket list, right?)

An hour later, bellies full, I pulled up to the curb at the terminal and we said goodbye, among hundreds of others doing the same. No doubt many of them had come to our neck of the woods for "The Game," too, and to witness history, to revel in sport, to make a pilgrimage that needs no hype.

"The Game" rarely does.

