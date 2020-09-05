Jim Harbaugh says Michigan could be ready to play in two weeks

Jim Harbaugh says his team could be ready to play a game in two weeks. Michigan does not, however, have a game in two weeks.

Harbaugh has been outspoken against the Big Ten’s decision to postpone all fall sports. There is no official timetable for football and other fall sports to begin.

“Everyone has been ‘We want to play as soon as we can,’” Harbaugh told the Detroit News on Saturday. “And we’re ready to play. We’d be ready — we could be ready to play a game in two weeks. Just get the pads on and our guys are trained without a pause since June 15th. So that’s our position, we’re ready to play as soon as possibly we can play.”

Harbaugh made his comments while attending a protest outside Michigan Stadium on Saturday in support of efforts to play football as soon as possible. While there have been informal discussions within the Big Ten about starting the season before the end of the year, no action has officially been taken. The Big Ten left open the possibility of a spring season when it announced its postponement decision.

The Michigan coach also echoed what his brother John Harbaugh said earlier in the week. The Baltimore Ravens coach said “Free the Big Ten” during a news conference and advocated for the conference to play as soon as possible.

The Big Ten is one of four FBS conferences not playing football in the fall. The Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference all also made the decision to postpone their seasons.

Wednesday, the Pac-12 announced that it had secured a rapid COVID-19 testing partnership with a company that will supply tests to all member schools. During the conference’s news conference announcing the deal, commissioner Larry Scott said that the conference would make its decision to play with a six-week training camp in mind for all teams. Teams in California haven’t even been cleared by state officials to practice contact sports.

