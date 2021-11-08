Rutgers Noah Vedral’s status is uncertain, but some optimism about starting quarterback’s availability

Pac-12 Network

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week 10, for Monday, Nov. 8. Lloyd finished with a pick-6, sack and 9 total tackles in a 52-7 victory against Stanford.