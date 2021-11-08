Rutgers Noah Vedral’s status is uncertain, but some optimism about starting quarterback’s availability
Rutgers football quarterback Noah Vedral is progressing following a game-ending injury on Saturday.
Texas Tech found their guy, Oklahoma will travel to Baylor this week.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday the Big Ten admitted its officials made a mistake overturning Aidan Hutchinson's fumble recovery touchdown in the Wolverines' loss to Michigan State.
No surprise here.
Where will the CFP committee rank Cincinnati after the Bearcats struggled again to put away a team in the bottom half of the AAC standings?
Penn State opens Week 11 vs. Michigan as a slight favorite at home according to the opening odds from Tipico
In a showdown between Texas A&M's vaunted defense and Ole Miss' electric offense, it's easy to see why the Aggies might own the edge.
Rutgers football wide receiver Aron Cruickshank is out for the season and will require surgery.
Texas Tech has found its new football coach. Baylor assistant Joey McGuire is expected to be hired as the next head coach at Texas Tech.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said quarterback Matthew Stafford is doing OK and is expected to make the start next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers after tweaking his left ankle in Sunday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. “He came back in and competed well,” McVay said, via the team’s website. [more]
There are going to be some big moves in the rankings this week, for sure.
The shorthanded Sixers' magic and winning streak ended Monday night in a 103-96 loss to the Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. By Noah Levick
Andrew Whitworth is the Rams' nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award this year.
Prior to Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin addressed the local media on Monday.
Florida coach Dan Mullen said the Gators "will see" whether Anthony Richardson will be available Saturday against Samford.
Where are the Oklahoma Sooners headed in ESPN's latest bowl projections after their week 10 bye?
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week 10, for Monday, Nov. 8. Lloyd finished with a pick-6, sack and 9 total tackles in a 52-7 victory against Stanford. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
The Badgers and Huskers have a start time
Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced.