What Jim Harbaugh said about Ohio State leading into ‘The Game’

Every week, all the Big Ten football head coaches have their standing weekly press conferences for the local and national media. There are generally some good nuggets that come out of those, but we’re extremely interested in comments this week for Ohio State and Michigan because — well, it’s that week — Michigan week!

Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh’s press conferences can be a little awkward at times, but there’s no denying how entertaining they can be. I’m actually a big fan of watching them.

Well then, Harbaugh had his media appearance on Tuesday, and of course, the topic of Ohio State came up. We’re bringing you all of the comments at his presser thanks to our friends (yes, we can like Michigan men) at Wolverines Wire. By the way, follow Isaiah Hole and his team over there for more great content on “The Game,” especially how things look from the opposite sideline.

Here is everything Harbaugh said in his weekly press conference previewing Ohio State.

On not being able to play Ohio State last season

“Obviously, there’s no need to hype it. The things we just talked about. It’s a playoff game, it’s a rivalry game. It’s at the highest level.”

On how much he hears about this game outside of his daily life

“As often as it is on my own mind.”

On explaining the "Beat Ohio" drill

“It’s a run drill. Run drill and a run-stopping drill. All runs, all runs are between the tackles. Physicality, emphasis, and emphasis on Ohio State and keeping them on our minds every day of practice.”

When the "Beat Ohio" drill started

“First day of spring.”

On what he's seen from Ohio State's defense when studying the file

“Really athletic. The defensive front is long, athletic. Very physical. Really good at taking on blocks, defeating blocks, taking on blocks, condensing holes with their athleticism and length and their physicality. Blocking is gonna be at a paramount. Again, it will be channeling Bo and Woody — blocking and tackling. The game will in large part come down to it.”

Story continues

On what stands out about Ohio State's receivers

“Just how good they are. How dynamic. Their route-running ability, their catching ability. Their speed to all parts of the field — horizontally, vertically. Really outstanding.”

On how beating Ohio State or 'die trying' comes to life this week

“It comes all the way to life.”

Expounding in what way ...

“It’s here! It’s happening!”

On how Michigan's demeanor changes this week compared to other weeks

“Exactly, and it’s what I said earlier when you asked how the players, how they’ve handled themselves. That’s how they’ve handled themselves. It’s been get to work and find another guy to work with them, work beside them. It’s been contagious.”

On whether the preparation is like another game, or if this one's special

“We prepare for it like it’s The Game.”

On what special preparation means

“Everything I talked about earlier — the rivalry and it’s a playoff game. The winner gets to keep playing and the loser does not.”

On whether the shortcomings of beating Ohio State was the impetus for the "Beat Ohio" drill

“Like I explained a couple times, this is a game you’ve gotta channel Bo, you’ve gotta channel the blocking and the tackling, sustaining blocks, getting off blocks and making tackles. Blocking and tackling.”

On whether the recent record vs. Ohio State adds to it

“Just what this game is about and what you’ve gotta get good at to have the best chance of winning it.”

Harbaugh's impression of C.J. Stroud

“Yeah, phenomenal. C.J. is a fantastic player. He’s doing — we saw it in high school when he played. Knew he was gonna be really good and he’s bringing it all to life. Playing great.”

On what type of advantage new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald can give the Michigan defense against Ohio State

“I think that’s something that all the coaches and players on both teams are trying to figure out right now. Been spending weeks, spending every minute they can to answer that same question. We’ve got both sides approaching it that way.”

[listicle id=68243]

[listicle id=68027]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1