Michigan football players knew before MSU ‘the refs wouldn’t have our backs’

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Wednesday will take a procedural vote on legislation restoring requirements - struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 - that certain states and counties get federal approval before they can redraw voting districts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday. Republicans are expected to block the move, arguing that the federal government should not meddle in state-run election activities. "Time is really getting short for the Senate to take action on voting rights," Schumer said in a floor speech.