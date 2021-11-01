Michigan football players knew before MSU ‘the refs wouldn’t have our backs’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan football should have closed out better, but the officiating certainly didn't help.
Michigan football should have closed out better, but the officiating certainly didn't help.
For their performance in the 52-21 win over Texas Tech, two Oklahoma Sooners true freshmen earned Big 12 weekly honors.
List Wire ranks the Heisman Trophy candidates after Week 9 of the college football season.
Time for our updated projections on where all the Big Ten teams will go for the postseason, and a look at our College Football Playoff picks.
NFL linemen TJ Lang and Taylor Lewan had comments Saturday on Michigan football's loss to Michigan State.
Myles Brennan is leaving LSU.
What does your current top six in all of college football look like?
When a program loses three consecutive games, blame is thrown around in every direction.
Free Press sports writer Michael Cohen breaks down Michigan football's 37-33 loss to Michigan State and looks at who helped or hurt their stock.
The rating change comes amidst a flurry of good polling news for Youngkin, who now holds leads in the RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight averages.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Wednesday will take a procedural vote on legislation restoring requirements - struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 - that certain states and counties get federal approval before they can redraw voting districts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday. Republicans are expected to block the move, arguing that the federal government should not meddle in state-run election activities. "Time is really getting short for the Senate to take action on voting rights," Schumer said in a floor speech.
4-star WR Nicholas Anderson announced his de-commitment from Oregon on Monday, flipping to the Oklahoma Sooners.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is serious about his football program picking up the pieces after its heartbreaking loss to Michigan State on Saturday. The most important thing for the Wolverines, though, is avoiding one loss snowballing into two with so much still left at stake.
The Michigan Wolverines fell to 7-1 on the season with a painful rivalry loss to the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 37-33 on Saturday in East Lansing.Here is what outlets from the local and national media are saying after the Wolverines let slip away a chance to bring the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to Ann Arbor.
Guess who's back in the top 10?
Free Press sports writer Michael Cohen shares the most notable parts of coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference.
"The Murdochs and Tucker Carlson, their primetime pyromaniac, appear to be hell-bent on dragging this country into a civil war," Acosta said.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will hold his weekly news conference at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana.
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur says his team is interested in adding to the roster before tomorrow’s trade deadline. LaFleur told reporters today that General Manager Brian Gutekunst and the personnel staff are hard at work seeing if they can make a trade work. “If the right opportunity presents itself, I think that’s something that we [more]
These are the five teams we think could Georgia a close game