What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For a moment, it looked like it was going to be easy for Michigan football against Indiana. Then, it looked like it was going to be a challenge, as the Hoosiers marched down the field with ease, scoring a touchdown on one drive, and throwing an interception in the red zone on the next.

Then, Michigan football rolled, scoring 52 consecutive points.

The Wolverines dominated the overmatched Hoosiers, and after the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t help but marvel at what his team did on Saturday.

Here is everything that Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference.

You know how I feel, it’s great that everybody else has seen it the same way. He’s one of those once-in-a-generation type quarterbacks at Michigan. He is continuing to improve, too. So, so, so locked in all times, and he’s like all the guys — really everybody on our team and they play for each other. And he certainly does, he’s willing to do anything for anybody on the team. And it’s perfect — perfect when you got a quarterback like that.

Some people ask me, like fourth-and-2, tight ballgame, on the two-yard line, what goes into that decision? And I know the ball is going to be No. 9’s hands. And then also No. 2’s hands or could be a number — in Colston’s hands or Roman’s. But, but mainly, it comes down to No. 9 is going to make it right. And just have great confidence that the odds are in our favor. And tremendous job by him responding.

At one point, I think they had 130 — I looked up the scoreboard, 139 yards, 137 yards to our minus eight. And then we respond with a touchdown drive and tremendous.

The other thing that that really hit me during this game, because there’s so many — there’s so many players to talk about. There’s so many good, great performances by every position group, by every player that was out there. And you see that development, you see the plays that they’re making, and then the next wave of young guys, you see them coming up. It’s time to give credit to the assistant coaches. An amazing group of coaches just every single one of them.

Well-documented what Mike Elston has done with the defensive line. He’s been a great coach. Develop and you see him developing young, young freshmen. Chris Partridge, our linebackers have made a huge, huge step and a huge jump this year in the way they’re being coached and trained — been phenomenal. Ron Bellamy, and not only the top two receivers, but aslo the young ones. Semaj Morgan — he had a chance to develop him in high school, didn’t he? And that was a great play by Semaj. Fredrick Moore — and not only that, but he’s coaching him on — he’ll be able an elite punt return blocker, which he was today. He had a great, which — the special teams, I thought that contribution was was tremendous today. That was one of the best returners in the country that we were up against and the coverage units were tremendous. And we were confident we were going to get a big punt return — that came to — that happened. We had tremendous blocking, well-coordinated. Jay Harbaugh does a great job with the special teams.

Clink, Coach Clink — our secondary has never been better. The coverage, the tight coverage, the PBUs, the interceptions. You see them see them coming in droves. Two interceptions today, two fumble recoveries — tremendous. Kirk Campbell doing an amazing job coaching the quarterbacks. J.J., already a great player but I mean he’s got him so locked in game to game. The coaching is just so so upper-tier elite, and doing the same with Jack Tuttle and Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji and Davis Warren — tremendous. Mike Hart — what can you say, really? And here comes another young back in the game, he’s got him ready to go and he was our leading rusher — like nine carries or eight carries, 58 yards — Ben Hall. The leg drive, the strength-just does a great job in all facets.

Grant Newsome — pretty well-documented all his players are playing really well. He is the box and he is diagnosing defenses like somebody that’s been coaching for 20 years — it’s that good. It’s better than anybody that’s ever been up there. Telling us exactly where the shades are lying, what we should be running, what’s going to happen? I mean, he’s giving coverages, fronts. It’s just as good as I’ve ever seen it now from a coach coaching from the press box during the game day.

And then the coordinators are well-documented, another — take a pause. I mean, that’s 10 straight games, Michigan football, a new record, over 30 points or 31 points. We start talking about the history of Michigan football, statistic like that. We all know how great Sherrone Moore is. And he coaches the offensive line where it all starts for us on offense. And Jesse Minter. Yeah, it was 139 yards after the three drives, but I think maybe only 100 after that and a shutout.

Just, we’re really lucky. We’re really blessed. I hope everybody appreciates it as much as our players do, and I do. It’s masterclass-type stuff that our coaches are doing. Really good. Did I get them all? They’re all doing great. It’s amazing.

On the defensive ball disruption

Yeah, well, the entire defensive staff, Jay’s coaching the safeties, too. So thrilled with Keon Sabb’s development. When he got his eyes back on that on that play — yeah, he gave up one a little bit earlier, but he is a real force now in his second year. It’s just so exciting seeing the younger players just being developed and popping and knowing the game. And you just know what it’s gonna be like as we progress, and they know what it’s gonna be like, because once you do it, and then you know what you can expect as a coach, you hold them to that level.

But the confidence that a player has, once he’s done it in the game, the game just slows down and you start to do some dazzling things, like you see our guys doing. But the special teams, I mean, we’re so, so lucky with the job that Jay has done. He’s a brilliant, he’s a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant coach. And all the drills that — you’re right, all the drills that we do on special teams, they translate over the offense, they translate over to defense. And we devote a lot of time to it, but so much good gets done in those in those drills, in those sessions and those hours that we put towards special teams.

Has he ever had such a dominant team?

There’s no doubt, as I said earlier, these guys play for each other. There’s so many third-year and above, third, fourth and fifth-year players that are on the team, veteran team and all the new players of one-year players — the guys who’ve transferred in I mean — they’ve picked up on that vibe. They love it. And so of our young players, I mean, they see it and it’s yeah, that’s the vibe I pick up. Guys that are playing for each other and they prepare for each other. They fight for each other. They go out there and win for each other. They work together they win together.

As Katie Harbaugh came up with a quote, she was looking at my quote board and she said, ‘Work together, win together.” That’s my new favorite quote on my clipboard.

On Donovan Edwards' touchdown

Yeah. When things are stuck, you haven’t gotten something in a while usually, sometimes I’ve used that analogy with turnovers on defense, you’re close, but you just can’t seem to get it. And the olive jar analogy is the olives are packed in so tight. They got the big screw-in top, it’s wide, and you unscrew it and you turn the olive jar over, nothing will come out because they’re packed in so tight. But if you can just get one to get shake loose, then they just all start flopping out.

And that’s what I said to Dono. Hey, now you’re in.

Did a weight come off his shoulders?

Yeah, yeah. And Dono’s a great back and so is Blake. Yeah, I think it’s just it just kind of happens that way. I mean, Jack Tuttle getting a touchdown pass, it’s like, saw us get an interception and turnover. They weren’t coming easy. I mean, that’s something we really, really we’re working at. And I think there’s something to it. Once you get one the other ones just start to come.

On the tight ends

Well, AJ, I mean, they’re already really good, right? Both — Colston Loveland, he’s just a very, a freak of an athlete. He’s a once-in-a-generation type of guy, too, at the tight end position AJ Barner is, was already, a really great blocker. And now he’s an elite. I think he’s the best in the country, blocking from the tight end position. And Grant’s a great coach. But there’s something special about the way he’s diagnosing things from the sidelines or from the press box. It’s well-documented what I think of him and where he’s going — it’s all the way to the top of this profession. But I just want to point that out, I’ve never seen anybody better pre-snap, diagnosing defensive fronts and coverages and blitzes — all of it.

On the sacks of J.J. McCarthy

Well, the first one they brought more than we could block and we were we were in an empty backfield. We only went empty one other time after that. They caught us, they had the better defense dialed than we had play called.

We lost and — they’re good players, too. And they beat us a couple times. One time they beat us and ended up into being a touchdown pass because J.J. got out of the pocket. I’d say it’s probably — kind of like it’s the price of doing business. Sometimes they’re gonna make a play, they’re gonna have a better play call. To think that you can go game after game after game without a sack or game after game after game after game without a turnover, or is very comparable to where you’re talking about with J.J. McCarthy — it was like he had no incompletions, like five incompletions — oh, he had more touchdowns than he had incompletions, right? I mean, things like that just don’t continue to happen but cost of doing business.

Did Donovan Edwards waive off a substitution?

Yeah, I mean he was rolling. He wanted to stay in and I wanted Blake. Blake’s a really good goal-line runner, short-yardage runner. I think Blake’s the guy I wanted in that situation. So I understand the competitive nature of the Don. And he helps us in so many ways. That was his competitive fighter nature. He wanted to finish it off.

What does it say about the program that they're leaving no doubt?

Just what I knew about Indiana, we talked about this as a team that they’re fighters. I mean, they take their swings. Every year we play them they are so well-prepared, ready to roll. And this was no different. But we’re fighters, too, and I think that’s what it says about the team. That and there was a real calm, a real understanding that, OK, when we get punched in the mouth, we’re gonna respond. That’s what’s going to happen. Everybody has that kind of faith in the leadership of our team, character of our team. And there’s a devotion to the fundamentals of Michigan football and just coming to work, you know, responding. That’s what’s the best strategy you can do. I mean, that’s what we lean back on.

