What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nearly everybody said that it couldn’t be done, but Michigan football wouldn’t take it couldn’t be done for an answer.

The Wolverines not only beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, they dominated the No. 2 Buckeyes, unrelenting on the team that most slated into the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff pretty much as an afterthought. But they play games for a reason, and the maize and blue proved they’re the best in the East.

After the game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t nearly as enthusiastic as one might anticipate, as he was relatively somber in the postgame. Perhaps the moment was still sinking in, or he wanted to let it be a moment where the players would shine.

Here is everything he said after Michigan football beat Ohio State, 42-27.

List

3 things we learned about Michigan football after defeating Ohio State

What does this win say about the team and the staff?

“It says they were well-prepared, very determined. My favorite saying of all time is, ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way.’ The will was very strong with our team. And, the way it feels now, it feels like the beginning.”

On the line play

“Yeah, it was dominant. It was dominant in the offensive line, no question about it. There was movement, continual movement up front by the guys and Hassan Haskins — might have thought they saw a ghost, but they didn’t. It was No. 25 Hassan Haskins. He was running with great determination, great purpose, great ability. Five touchdowns on the day, ties a school record. He’s probably (going to) break the season touchdown record before it’s over, held by Ron Johnson in 1968. Kind of gives you a glimpse of how good of a runner Hassan Haskins is.

“Along with Aidan Hutchinson. Not just along, but talk a little bit about Aidan, his performance was also dominant. Single-season sack record already. Definitely should be in strong consideration for the Heisman Trophy. One of those two players — Hassan or Aidan — would be our most valuable player. Two guys along with Andrew Vastardis, Brad Hawkins, Jake Moody, Brad Robbins, Andrew Stueber, Ryan Hayes. There’s a group of those guys, I call them ‘the ones.’ They’re the ones — without them, we wouldn’t be where we are. So, incredible performance again, by Hassan and also Josh Ross, would be the eight — and Ronnie Bell. Those eight, I call them ‘the ones.’ Without them, we wouldn’t be where we’re at.

Story continues

“And so many other guys. So many guys were committed, didn’t flinch, didn’t just fold at the slightest whiff of adversity. Just kept going, kept preparing, kept working. Where it shows is in the production. Just the way that so many produced.”

On Mike Macdonald's game plan vs. Ohio State

“It was really good, really good. Knew it was going to be really good at the beginning of the week when he was putting it in, it was really effective. I said, ‘Don’t be — players, coaches, defense — don’t be discouraged when they make plays, when they move the ball, when they score touchdowns — they’re going to. That’ll be the offense’s job to respond.’ And our offense did. And the amount of stops today, especially those two right after the half, it was a really good disguise, really good packages that we made them doubt what they were seeing. They were seeing one thing, but they weren’t really seeing that. It was really effective today.”

Why was he confident they could win?

“I don’t know if I really have a spectacular quote or anything like that for you. It’s just what you do, it’s what you do. You just keep working, keep grinding, knowing that it’s gonna pay off. This team is beautifully soldered together as a team, as a true team. There was the new, we have a lot of new players. Guys like J.J., Donovan Edwards, Andrel Anthony, Rod Moore, and many others that produced. New staff that brought perspective, new perspective, new ideas, energy. There’s a long list of guys like that that were phenomenal. Brought so much energy and perspective to the squad. And then there’s the guys I like to refer to as the foundation. They’re the foundation of the team and that’s the biggest number of guys — guys that were here in 2020, guys that were here somewhere in 2020, ’19, ’18, ’17, ’16. Going all the way back to 2015. Those are the guys. They were raised, they learned that you don’t just fold or quit at the slightest whiff of adverse circumstances. So many in that group, so many coaches and players — Cade McNamara, Dax Hill — long, long list of guys.

“And just committed guys, truly committed guys. The seniors on our team that have been here the longest, worked the most. Have overcome some adverse circumstances — injury, other kind of setbacks. I’m just talking all players here. All those seniors. And the fourth group: the ones. The ones — without them we wouldn’t be where we are. Guys that are really, literally, willing to take the team on their backs. If there was like a train, like a locomotive going down the tracks, they would have stopped it, picked it up onto their backs, turned it around and started pushing. The rest of us started pushing, too. Those guys — Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins, Brad Hawkins, Andrew Vastardis, Josh Ross, Moody, Robbins, and Ronnie Bell, and Ryan Hayes. We wouldn’t be where we’re at without them.”

What does he mean by 'this is the beginning?'

“Yeah, just everything about the team. Every day, every week, every month, going back to the beginning of this year, it’s just always felt like that. It’s just always felt like the beginning. You accomplish one goal and then go to the next and then the next and then the next. Winning each championship and then on to the Big Ten Championship next week.”

When did he know they'd be able to run on Ohio State?

“Back in spring ball. That was something we thought we could do. And we wanted to get really good at it. And, preparing for the game as we have been, really all season, it didn’t seem like anybody tried that approach. And we felt confident that our offensive line could move them, our receivers would block, and our running backs would be incredible. And they were. So, been enjoying the incredible all season and knew that those backs would continue to be incredible today. Led by Hassan, Blake Corum — saw him back today and shake off what he was working through, same with Donovan Edwards. There’s a real shining star — when I talk about ‘the new’ and the energy they brought, guys like Donovan Edwards, J.J. McCarthy, Andrel Anthony, Rod Moore. What they brought has been tremendous.”

What was the emotion at the end of the game? How does it compare to other wins?

“Feels like the best one, it sure does! It really does. Get ready for next week’s. Maybe next week’s will be the best. That’s why it feels like the beginning. Continue, we’ll continue to do what we do. We’ll move on with humble hearts and greatness doesn’t fear consequences. Fearless, but not careless. Onward. That’s how it feels.”

How long will he let the team celebrate?

“I think this one, probably one that will go long into the night. I think all of Ann Arbor will be, right? There will be a lot of joy in Ann Arbor tonight. So, let them enjoy that win and — there’s a lot of hours left in today. Tomorrow, we’ll get onto our opponent, whether that be Wisconsin or Iowa for the Big Ten Championship game.

“Somebody had a call — what Michigan announcer? ‘They’ll be celebrating long into the night?’ Was that a Bob Ufer?”

What was it about Ohio State and the things they said pushed this team to the win?

“It did. I know probably the things you’re thinking of are the same as the things I’m thinking of. But let’s move on with humble hearts, take the high road. But there was definitely stuff that people said that spurred us on even more, sure.

“Sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”

1

1