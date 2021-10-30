What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football loss to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Things were going swimmingly for the Michigan football team against rival Michigan State — until they weren’t.

The Wolverines had a 16-point lead over the Spartans and were significantly outplaying them, to boot, but when they needed to score, Michigan settled for field goals while MSU scored touchdowns — and two two-point conversions. After letting MSU hang around, the Spartans finally put the game to bed, thanks to a couple of turnovers on the Michigan side of things.

After the game, as he grappled with the Wolverines’ first loss of the season, Jim Harbaugh was a man of few words, rarely stringing together more than one sentence as he reacted to the game. Certainly, he was unhappy with the officiating, but he also sprung some praise for Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.

Here is everything Jim Harbaugh had to say in his postgame press conference.

How did the game get away?

“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to go. Played hard, gotta strengthen the resolve.”

Why couldn't Michigan score touchdowns in the red zone?

“Well, one, right before the half, it was time on the clock. Got a holding penalty on us on the second one. On the third one, we got stopped.”

Thoughts on the official reviews that went MSU's way

“No, I made my thoughts known throughout the game.”

Cade McNamara thought it was pass interference on the fourth down play. Did he see it?

“Yeah. As I said, I made my thoughts known as the game was going on.”

On the first Andrel Anthony touchdown

“Yeah, that one and there was plenty more. He played outstanding. Really proud of Andrel.”

On Kenneth Walker III's performance

“He had an outstanding performance, he’s a very good back — great back.”

Was he hesitant about putting J.J. McCarthy back in after the first fumble?

“Yeah, that exchange didn’t go smoothly.”

How bad does this one hurt?

“Yeah, this didn’t go the way we wanted it to. We’re gonna have to learn from it and strengthen our resolve moving forward.”

Was McNamara available for the series that McCarthy fumbled (and lost)?

“Yeah, that was — he was working through something at that point.”

Was the Brad Robbins failed conversion a designed fake?

“Yeah, as he was dropping the ball to — it slipped out of his hands to punt it. It was a designed punt.”

What did MSU do to limit the running game?

“They tackled very well.”

