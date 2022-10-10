What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football with Penn State up next

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has, thus far, faced only unranked teams. On Saturday, that’s about to change.

The No. 4 Wolverines (via the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll) face off against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday, the toughest test the maize and blue will have faced yet. Last year, Michigan traveled to Happy Valley and narrowly beat the Nittany Lions on the road. Thus, PSU is certainly looking for revenge.

From the upcoming matchup, to Mike Hart’s health, to how the team has fared thus far, head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed the state of the program on Monday at his weekly media availability. Here is everything he had to say.

When will Mike Hart come back?

Right. So Mike, I think he issued a statement today, was back in Ann Arbor feeling better, hopes to rejoin the team soon. We’ll make Fred Jackson, we’ve got a waiver to allow Fred Jackson to coach until Mike comes back.

Could he coach on Saturday?

I don’t know. That’ll be doctors — something they’ll certainly inspect.

Did he have a seizure?

I don’t have the wherewithal to comment.

The challenges Penn State present

It’s just always good. You know, they’re always prepared, they’re always ready. They always win a lot of games. Always, always good on all sides of the ball, always well-coached. in great shape and tough physical, sound football team and exceptional in many areas.

What did he learn about the team with the late-game domination?

If you are going to reach the promised land, you need those unique days where the team is showing what it’s capable of doing, defining moments in the second-half of a ballgame. And there’s a lot to keep us humble and things that we have to improve on. But it did also give us a glimpse of what we could be.

How much was the first half due to the reaction of Mike Hart's collapse?

That’s unknowable. But one thing football does teach you to do is to concentrate on things you can control. And I think that was a learning moment for that, but we were all, myself included, most important thing at the time was Mike’s health.

What does the team need to do vs. Penn State?

We’re gonna have to play really good. And not just run defense. pass defense is really good. They’re really good at both. So, the biggest challenge of the year, so far, in our opinion.

Mike Morris' emergence

Yeah, it’s been really good. Just doing anything that helps the team anything that’s asked including blocking a field goal in the game. It was also a huge — in a lot of ways there were some coming out parties. Luke Schoonmaker, the pass rush and some others. So it was as good a pass rush as you could hope for. And Mike’s a big part of that.

The tunnel being named for Lloyd Carr

There’s obviously a lot of things that have changed around Ann Arbor. Michigan football, the campus over decades. But to me, one thing that hasn’t is that tunnel. It’s the one thing that hasn’t really changed. It’s gritty. It’s awesome. And just like the coach, Lloyd Carr, that it’s going to be named for, just great, gritty. We love it. We’re really proud of our tunnel and couldn’t be happier that it’s got — now we’re gonna have Coach Carr’s name on it.

How Luke Schoonmaker has stepped up

Oh, he’s always been that. Just, I mean, the 17 out of the catches, the targets, the blocking, it’s all — everybody’s just seeing what we’ve always seen and thought of Luke. He just has elevated his game to a really high level. And it’s great to see.

Thoughts on Santa Ono taking over as university president

So we haven’t met yet in person. We have texted back and forth. Just everything you hear from everybody is what a great guy he is, how enthusiastic he is, how engaged he is with really everybody, including the students. Just the enjoyment he has of being on a college campus, and he has tremendous leadership skills. And that’s from everybody that I’ve talked to here and also Rick Minter who was the head coach at Cincinnati when Santa was there. Same thing. Everybody just had amazing things to say about him and his tenure at Cincinnati.

So, super excited. I think everybody here — I know coaches, professors, students are anticipating his arrival and are excited about it. I mean, you have people that are here that know him and know what he’s done. And they’re excited for his arrival. People who’ve been where he’s been, people have nothing but fantastic things to say. So really looking forward to it.

And we’re gonna have him be our honorary captain for the Michigan State game. That’ll be exciting. Michael Phelps will be the honorary captain for the Penn State game. So that adds to the excitement as well.

Ono's dedication to NIL

Yeah, I think that’s important.

(And his support) — the things are progressing. To be progressive, I think it’s important.

Does Saturday have a big game feel?

Oh, yeah. Big, big, big game. And if anybody was watching football yesterday, on television, the pro game, it seemed like every commercial break, there was an advertisement for the Michigan – Penn State game. So if, anybody wasn’t realizing that this was a big game, there were constant reminders yesterday.

Penn State's rejuvenated run game

They’re good all the time, as I said. I’ve always thought — they always have, it’s just facts. They’re always good. They always win a lot of games. Running the ball, throwing the ball, defending the run, defending the pass. They’re really good on special teams and have good specialists, talented players, well-coached. The quarterback is really good, we’ve gone against him for a lot of games and have a ton of respect for what he can do. Always throwing great backs at you and tight ends and offensive linemen. Just always good football. Always expect a real big game and you’re playing Penn State.

How much pressure is on the coaches to create a good game plan?

Well, that’s something we do every week. It’s just, I mean, just always getting this battle rhythm of the season. It’s just always demanding, punishing, challenging yourself to put the players in the best position possible every single week. And you’re used to it, you look forward to it and that’s what drives you.

Fred Jackson getting a waiver, what he's like as a coach

Super cool. I’ve known Fred Jackson — I think my first start ever as a high school varsity player was Pioneer versus Flint Southwestern, so, have gone way back with Fred Jackson. He’s great. Always has great insights and knows the whole game, too. He knows all facets of the game, but especially quarterback play and offensive football. Offensive coordinator-type of mind, so it’s been great.

Does he like the turnover buffs?

I don’t know what you’re talking about? Buffs? Pictures? Oh, yeah. Yeah, I love them! I mean, it’s very much ruled that you really can’t do anything in terms of having fun or celebrating on the field. Especially on defense it’s even more so that way. But on the sideline, you can do whatever you want. So, let the guys have fun and celebrate that, come over to the sideline and have a picture, put on sunglasses.

I’ve never heard ‘buffs!’ I mean, you’re really with it, Angelique! You could not be accused of not being with the times and the lingo!

Will Roman Wilson play vs. Penn State?

Never like to comment on whether I expect that or not. We’ll see.

