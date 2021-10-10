What Jim Harbaugh said in the Michigan football vs. Nebraska in postgame presser

LINCOLN, Neb. — It was a game of constant momentum switches, but Michigan football ended up doing just enough to emerge victorious.

Cade McNamara threw for 58.7%, which included his first interception of his career, but he battled back, managing 255 yards through the air. The run game was electric in the second half, as Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum combined for three touchdowns while the team rushed for 204 yards, total.

Naturally, given the big win, which was made possible by Brad Hawkins’ forced fumble and recovery on Nebraska’s penultimate drive, head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles after the game.

Here is everything he had to say.

How the team fought back

“Yeah, well, it was an incredible football fight. Incredible plays made by incredible athletes on both teams. The fight for the win, fighting for down after down after down. It was tremendous. Tremendous game. Incredible, really. We’re enjoying it. We’re enjoying the incredible.”

On Nebraska replicating the snap counts, did he say anything to the officials?

“Yeah, yeah. We’re saying it. One time it got called, but they were definitely trying to clap, (replicate) the snap.”

Was he curious how the team would respond to a deficit?

“Yeah, I knew they wouldn’t flinch! Like I said, some incredible athletes. Brad Hawkins, incredible play he made — stripping that ball in the end and picking it up. Dax Hill’s interception — incredible. Some of the throws Cade made — incredible. Could go right down the list. Talk about the fight of the guards, the offensive guards. Zak Zinter went as long as he could. Trevor Keegan’s shoulder had been bothering him. The toughness, the grit. And the guys that were — Chuck Filiaga played both guards tonight. Karsen Barnhart came in and had an amazing game — he played both guards. Reece Atteberry — I think we had five guards that played in the game. And not a single negative yard rushing by any of our running backs.

“Incredible run by Hassan Haskins, the one early in the game. I’ve never seen one spotted nine feet short of the spot! That was the first time I’ve seen that. Maybe that was — he’s incredible in terms of the ways he keeps his balance. Maybe — just said we’re challenging it. That spot was way short. Finally was able to get them to blow the whistle and challenge it.

“Yeah, that was a Clint Eastwood win! We’re gonna enjoy it!”

On the running backs in the second half

“It was one yard, block for one yard and they’d get three or four. And then block for eight and they’d get 30. Leaping over guys. It was incredible. Blake, Hassan, Hassan, Blake. Fun to watch.”

His argument with the refs after Nebraska's first touchdown

“It was an illegal formation from what I saw on the field. I was wondering who they were putting on the line of scrimmage when they had five in the backfield and they told me the guy they put on the line of scrimmage. They said, ‘Well, he released on a pass!’ Anyway, that’s the way I saw it. It was either illegal that he was not on the line of scrimmage or, if that’s who they put, the No. 3 receiver on the line of scrimmage, he can’t release downfield on a pass. At that particular time, that’s what I was trying to argue about.”

The biggest difference with this team

“The grit they have, the fight they have, the mindset of not being denied. The way they prepare and they have fun doing it. It’s in the eyes. Practice and games.”

How Cade McNamara responded after the interception

“I always thought that was one of the huge tests for any quarterback. After they throw an interception, do they have the ability after an interception to drive the offense for points. Right there, in a nutshell, you can tell so much about any quarterback what happens on the next possession after they throw an interception. The really good ones can drive their team for points, field goal or a touchdown on the very next possession. Some guys can’t, they go in the tank or get ultra-conservative, cautious. That’s a huge indicator in a quarterback.”

On the defense not falling for misdirection and not snowballing

“Making the plays when they had to. It’s been — saw the same thing when we played Rutgers. Not to flinch, that’s what I’m talking about, that kind of grit, that kind of determination of not being denied. Just staying after it until you make one more better, sensational, incredible play than they do. And they were making some big ones. That catch on the sideline, that was an incredible catch that they made. They did some great things.

“And the atmosphere, the environment — it just showed a lot of poise and moxie by our guys. There’s no doubt they wanted to storm the field, tear down the goal posts, carry them to the — but not on our guys’ watch tonight. That was pretty cool, pretty cool. Proud of them.”

What's made Jake Moody so reliable?

“The Northville kid! It’s been the confidence, the preparation. Brad Robbins is a huge part of it, not just because he’s the holder, but his mental fortitude and positive daily infusion on our entire team, especially that snap, hold, kick battery — he’s as rock-solid of a leader as I’ve ever been around. He’s huge with that. Moody is just a straight calm, cool, collected kind of guy. William Wagner, he’s the same way. All three of those guys are the — ice water in the veins analogy.”

Did Moody want it on the left hash for the final FG?

“Just worked out that way. Yeah, we were trying to get a first down there.”

Will he talk to the Big Ten about Nebraska trying to replicate the snap count?

“Yeah, we’ve been talking to them about it. There was kind of several things that had already shown up in terms of alignments and putting — officials keep saying they want to put guys on, they want to put them in the right spot, they don’t want flags, but we don’t want football to turn into this kind of thing where you don’t know who’s on, who’s off, who’s the eligible receiver, who isn’t? It should be clear. You can’t have two guys lined up in the exact same — you put one guy on, one guy off. I don’t think that’s where we want football to go. That clap kind of stuff, it really should be an intent to deceive foul, which is in the rulebook and 15 yards. But hey, all that — I’m just gonna enjoy the incredible. That was awesome!

“Gonna be a happy flight, I’ll tell you that! Hi Warde! It’s gonna be a happy flight, isn’t it?”

Are the injuries to Roman Wilson, Zak Zinter, and Trevor Keegan long term?

“I think the bye, not playing this week is really gonna help. I don’t think they’re long-term injuries, no.”

How did the receivers step up with Roman Wilson out?

“Big time, big time. I think we got darn near all tight ends — Honigford got a catch, a first down catch. So did Erick. Schoony got a couple. The wide delay was really working for us, that got us out of three third-down conversions. The receivers — I went around at halftime, I was telling those guys they were on-point catching the ball, yards after catch. I don’t know how many yards we threw for, but had to be quite a bit.”

On Cade McNamara's throw that led to the first TD in the second half

“Yeah, there was — thanks for pointing it out. He made some spectacular throws. He made a lot of those throws, stood in the pocket, knows he’s gonna release it and get hit. Still put those throws on the money. Trying to think of any — it just really — really, pretty sharp the entire night, what you see on the field. Just kind of cold-blooded back in the pocket. Know somebody’s about to hit you, and you’re still throwing it to the right spot and not flinching. It says a lot. He’s doing a heckuva job.”

