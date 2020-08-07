Report: Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day clash on Big Ten conference call over alleged rule-breaking

A conference call between Big Ten head coaches on Monday got testy between Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, according to a report from Bucknuts.

The exchange reportedly began when Harbaugh interrupted Day during the call and accused the Buckeyes of holding on-field instruction, in apparent violation of NCAA rules which forbid such practices until Friday. Harbaugh specifically mentioned a photo of Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington working with some players.

Day’s reported response: “How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?”

Later that day, Day reportedly told Ohio State players that Michigan should hope for a mercy rule this year because the Buckeyes were “going to hang 100 on them,” which was confirmed by ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Ryan Day declines comment on Jim Harbaugh exchange

The second-year head coach declined to comment on the matter during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

Ryan Day said he appreciated the question, but preferred not to comment on the report from @davebiddle that after a conference call dust-up with Jim Harbaugh, Day promised to hang 100 points on the Wolverines. — Lori Schmidt (@LoriSchmidt) August 6, 2020

However, another Ohio State figure, former Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott, did not decline comment.

Snitches get stitches https://t.co/mX1KWdsG6F — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 6, 2020

None of this especially shocking to hear in one of college football’s biggest rivalries, especially one that involves Jim Harbaugh, but, if true, it does show just how much rivalries can adjust when a pandemic plays with the laws of the land.

As many will remember, the Buckeyes got more than halfway to the century mark against Michigan in their last meeting, posting 577 total yards in a 56-27 rout. Day and the Buckeyes will get their chance to back up his reported words on Oct. 24 thanks to the Big Ten’s schedule shuffling.

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry remains combative. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) More

