Jim Harbaugh returns to NFL as Chargers head coach

The Seahawks’ greatest adversary from the Legion of Boom era is back in the NFL.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach, replacing Brandon Staley.

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN. The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening. pic.twitter.com/e937qd03hP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

Harbaugh just spent several years as the head coach at Michigan, where he just won a national title over Washington. Before that Harbaugh had previously been the head coach of the 49ers. During his tenure in San Francisco, the team was the toughest competition for the Seahawks. For several years the loaded Niners dominated Seattle, and at their best they made it to the Super Bowl in 2012, losing to the Ravens. The following year they lost to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game in dramatic fashion and were never quite the same after.

Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was rumored to be in the mix for the Chargers head coach job, but he never seemed to be a true a candidate and was never interviewed.

There are now four head coach openings around the league, including Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina and Washington. The dominoes should begin to fall now that Harbaugh and the Chargers are off the board.

