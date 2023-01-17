Jim Harbaugh to remain at Michigan

The Indianapolis Colts are well into their search for a new head coach, but they can strike Jim Harbaugh from the list of potential candidates.

Though the Colts hadn’t interviewed or shown any official interest in bringing Harbaugh in as a head coach candidate, the connection with owner Jim Irsay was obvious.

Regardless, it was announced Monday that Harbaugh will be remaining as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Statement from Jim Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/x7Ri6gaYPr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

The Colts have already conducted seven head coach interviews with three more requested since the end of the regular season. It’s a wide and diverse search to make sure the Colts cover all of the options.

There are still several candidates left for the Colts to consider, which means we my not be close to a resolution at this point.

The head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire