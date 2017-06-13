Jim Harbaugh reiterates his belief Colin Kaepernick will win “championships”

Jim Harbaugh quickly became one of the best coaches in the NFL. His views still apparently aren’t enough to get one of his most famous pupils a job.

The former 49ers coach and current Michigan coach continues to bang the drum publicly for Colin Kaepernick, and Kaepernick continues to not appear on an NFL roster.

“I do believe that [he’s an NFL starter], yes,” Harbaugh said Monday on The Rich Eisen Show, via NFL.com. “He’s still in his 20s and has been very successful at the NFL level as a starting quarterback. My record is well-documented that I think he will win championships before his career is finished.”

Indeed it is. In March, Harbaugh said the same thing on PFT Live: “He’ll have a great career and be a great quarterback, win championships.”

Championships. Plural. Jim Irsay-style.

“He’s the ultimate competitor, very talented, and gives tremendous effort,” Harbaugh told Eisen regarding Kaepernick. “He’ll be the first one in the building, he’ll be the last to leave. And the one thing you can count on with Colin Kaepernick is, he tells the truth. I’ve never, ever heard him lie to me or anyone else.”

Truth has been an elusive concept, to say the least, when it comes to the reasons for Kaepernick’s inability to find another job. Until he does, it will be impossible for Harbaugh to be proven right or wrong regarding his viewpoint as to Kaepernick’s eventual accomplishments.