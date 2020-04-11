To no surprise, Michigan coach and former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh has strong conviction that college football will happen in 2020.

The guy who essentially willed his way to the right side of six feet by drinking a lot of milk as a youth has a laser focus on the coming campaign. His reasoning is simple, and it has its roots in the existence of the backup quarterback.

“I’m not going to give it one thought that it’s not going to happen, because it’s like being a quarterback,” Harbaugh recently said, via CFT. “I learned that it’s better to be prepared and not have the opportunity, than to not prepare and your chance comes and your opportunity comes and you’re not prepared to do it. You got to not have one thought that it won’t happen.”

It’s the right approach. But let’s hope that the chances of Harbaugh’s preparations for the college football season will have a much greater chance of actually being utilized than the backup quarterback’s preparations.

Jim Harbaugh refuses to consider the possibility of no football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk