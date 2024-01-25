Jim Harbaugh’s year-by-year record vs. Michigan State football as head coach of Michigan
Jim Harbaugh is officially back in the NFL. On Wednesday, the Michigan football head coach was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers to become their next head coach after moving on from Brandon Staley.
Harbaugh spent nine seasons at Michigan, and oversaw one of the most contentious periods of the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry in it’s history, a more ugly chapter of the rivalry that included tunnel brawls, lawsuits, suspensions, and a lot of bad blood.
After two down seasons from Michigan State, and two of the best seasons in the modern era for Michigan, Harbaugh was able to pull ahead and leave his position with a winning record against the Spartans, but just barely.
Below, you can see the year-by-year results Harbaugh’s Michigan teams had against Michigan State.
2015
Winning Team: Michigan State
Score: 27-23
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 0-1
2016
Winning Team: Michigan
Score: 32-23
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 1-1
2017
Winning Team: Michigan State
Score: 14-10
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 1-2
2018
Winning Team: Michigan
Score: 21-7
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 2-2
2019
Winning Team: Michigan
Score: 44-10
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 3-2
2020
Winning Team: Michigan State
Score: 27-24
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 3-3
2021
Winning Team: Michigan State
Score: 37-33
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 3-4
2022
Winning Team: Michigan
Score: 29-7
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 4-4
2023
Winning Team: Michigan
Score: 49-0
Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: -54