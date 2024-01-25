Jim Harbaugh’s year-by-year record vs. Michigan State football as head coach of Michigan

Jim Harbaugh is officially back in the NFL. On Wednesday, the Michigan football head coach was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers to become their next head coach after moving on from Brandon Staley.

Harbaugh spent nine seasons at Michigan, and oversaw one of the most contentious periods of the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry in it’s history, a more ugly chapter of the rivalry that included tunnel brawls, lawsuits, suspensions, and a lot of bad blood.

After two down seasons from Michigan State, and two of the best seasons in the modern era for Michigan, Harbaugh was able to pull ahead and leave his position with a winning record against the Spartans, but just barely.

Below, you can see the year-by-year results Harbaugh’s Michigan teams had against Michigan State.

2015

Oct 17, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson (20) dives into the end zone for a game winning touchdown as the clock runs out in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Michigan State 27-23. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Team: Michigan State

Score: 27-23

Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 0-1

2016

EAST LANSING, MI – OCTOBER 29: Malik McDowell #4 of the Michigan State Spartans sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 29, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 32-23. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Winning Team: Michigan

Score: 32-23

Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 1-1

2017

Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans celebrate a win after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports against the Michigan State Spartans

Winning Team: Michigan State

Score: 14-10

Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 1-2

2018

EAST LANSING, MI – OCTOBER 20: Brian Lewerke #14 of the Michigan State Spartans looks to pass during the second half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Winning Team: Michigan

Score: 21-7

Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 2-2

2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 24: Khalil Dinkins #16 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is tackled by Chester Kimbrough #12 of the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter of a game at Ford Field on November 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 16: Kwity Paye #19 of the Michigan Wolverines makes the stop on Elijah Collins #24 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 40-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Winning Team: Michigan

Score: 44-10

Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 3-2

2020

Michigan State’s Ricky White, left, catches a pass as Michigan’s Vincent Gray defends during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Winning Team: Michigan State

Score: 27-24

Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 3-3

2021

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 30: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Michigan State Spartans scores a first half touchdown in front of Vincent Gray #4 of the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Winning Team: Michigan State

Score: 37-33

Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 3-4

2022

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Team: Michigan

Score: 29-7

Harbaugh’s record vs. MSU: 4-4

2023

Oct 21, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) pitches the ball to a running back in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Team: Michigan

Score: 49-0

Harbaugh's record vs. MSU: 5-4

