Jim Harbaugh provides injury updates on Junior Colson and Donald Parham

Jim Harbaugh provided some injury updates for a couple of players. Asked about attendance and participation, Harbaugh mentioned that some players are “working through something.”

In a follow-up question, rookie Junior Colson’s status was asked about. Colson left with trainers during OTAs and had been working off to the side when he returned, as opposed to full participation in team drills. Harbaugh confirmed he was “dealing with something physically” but would not give specifics. He followed that up by saying Colson was “back now,” presumably inferring he had been doing better since the injury.

Donald Parham was also asked about. Harbaugh kept it brief with a similar, vague answer: “working through something.” Asked about the nature of his injury, Harbaugh jokingly danced around the question by saying, “I try not to step in the HIPAA grey area.”

Harbaugh said he would give more detailed updates if the injuries resulted in “long-term” absences. But at this stage of the offseason, it doesn’t seem as though he believes Colson or Parham will be hampered in a way that affects later offseason activities like training camp.

