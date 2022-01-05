Is Jim Harbaugh an option for the Las Vegas Raiders?

If the Raiders get a win on Sunday Night Football, they will be getting ready to play in their first playoff game since 2016. But should they lose, the head coaching search will be officially underway.

The Raiders are expected to show interest in several NFL coordinators, such as Dan Quinn, Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore, etc. But could they lure one of the best college coaches back to the NFL?

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be interested in returning to the NFL. Feldman named the Raiders as a potential destination, considering his ties to the organization. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the possible pairing:

The Raiders head coaching job might be tough for him to say no to given his ties to the organization — he started his coaching career there in 2003 — and the fact that there’s already a solid quarterback in place in Derek Carr. He’s also friends with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Before leaving for Michigan, Harbaugh was a highly successful NFL coach. He has a career record of 44-19-1 as he led the 49ers to the playoffs in three straight seasons.

It remains to be seen if the Raiders could bring in someone like Harbaugh, but there does appear to be some interest from both parties. Don’t be surprised if the former quarterbacks coach for the Raiders is on the shortlist of candidates for Mark Davis and Mike Mayock.

