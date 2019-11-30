Jim Harbaugh on gap between Michigan and Ohio State: 'I'll answer your questions, not your insults'

Jim Harbaugh was in no mood to try to quantify the separation between Michigan and Ohio State.

The No. 1 Buckeyes beat the No. 13 Wolverines 56-27 on Saturday in an eighth straight win over Michigan. That means Harbaugh, in his fifth season at Michigan, hasn’t beaten Ohio State. And he’s well aware of it.

“I’ll answer your questions, not your insults,” Harbaugh said when he was asked about the gap between the 12-0 Buckeyes and 9-3 Wolverines.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jim Harbaugh feels insulted by question after loss to Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/o3Oe0J8lz8 — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) November 30, 2019

When the reporter who asked the question clarified that it was a question and not an insult, Harbaugh wasn’t willing to give Ohio State much systemic credit.

“They played really good, they played good,” he said. Before ending the exchange with, “They played better today.”

Throw in the 62 points Ohio State scored against Michigan a year ago and the Buckeyes have scored 118 points against the Wolverines in the last two seasons and have beaten Harbaugh’s teams by double digits in four of the five matchups. A double-overtime 30-27 loss in 2016 is the closest Harbaugh has come to beating Ohio State as Michigan’s coach.

Jim Harbaugh (L) shakes hands with Ryan Day after Ohio State beat Michigan for an eighth-straight time. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports: