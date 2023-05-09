What would Jim Harbaugh have been if not Michigan's football coach? 'A lawnsman'

Jim Harbaugh's career is already secured.

The Michigan football coach is heading into his eighth season with the Wolverines, leading the team to 74 wins in 99 games, including a record of 25-3 in each of the past two seasons, each ending in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

But in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde to promote his partnership with Wolverine boots and SkillsUSA, which promotes trade and technical schools, the legend of Harbaugh was furthered, making plain what his skilled trade would have been if he wasn't a quarterback or a football coach.

"A lawnsman," Harbaugh enthusiastucally told Forde. “That’s what I do. Mowing the lawn is one of the great feelings I have in life.”

Harbaugh said mowing his lawn accomplishes three different things: clearing his mind or thinking of new plays, positive emotions of what he accomplished and either making or saving money.

“It makes me sad sometimes when I drive around Ann Arbor,” Harbaugh said. “It used to be kids mowing the lawns. I was that kid, out mowing lawns, earning some money. Now it’s a truck and a crew at every house.”

With back-to-back victories against Ohio State ending the Wolverines' 2021 and 2022 regular seasons, Harbaugh's Michigan team is expected to mow down the Buckeyes and other Big Ten opponents in conference play, returning Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and J.J. McCarthy in 2023.

“Fate is in our hands,” Harbaugh said. “I firmly believe we have the license and the ability to (win a national championship).”

