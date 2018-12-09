Jim Harbaugh not leaving for NFL: 'I'm not going anywhere'

Jim Harbaugh has denied reports he could head to the NFL again. (Getty)

We hear the same stories around this time every year: Jim Harbaugh is headed to the NFL! He’s gonna ditch Michigan and go back to The Show!

Not so, Harbaugh says. “I’m on record right here, right now: I’m not going anywhere,” Harbaugh told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I’m staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there’s a lot we want to accomplish.”

Harbaugh added a left turn into … well, a unique perspective on his employment situation. “This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day,” he said. “It’s people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda.” The idea being, of course, that other schools are telling recruits Harbaugh’s not long for Michigan.

But Harbaugh now has even more reasons to remain in Ann Arbor: with Urban Meyer gone, Michigan might actually beat Ohio State. Harbaugh has gone 38-13 in four years at Michigan, but has not yet beaten OSU. He and the Wolverines will play Florida on Dec. 29 in the Peach Bowl.

While in the NFL, Harbaugh compiled a 44-19-1 record and led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl berth. Following disputes with 49er management, he decamped in 2015 for Michigan.

