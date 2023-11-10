Jim Harbaugh will not coach Michigan vs. Ohio State after suspension. What we know

Jim Harbaugh will not be allowed on the sideline for the rest of Michigan football's regular season.

According to an announcement from the Big Ten Friday, Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the 2023 regular season. Harbaugh will be able to attend practices and other football activities other than the game.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that the University of Michigan has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition," the Big Ten wrote in a statement.

"Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

"As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately. This disciplinary action shall not preclude the University or its football team from having its Head Football Coach attend practices or other football team activities other than the game activities to which it applies. For clarity, the Head Football Coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies."

Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for Michigan's final regular-season game against Ohio State Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh will also not coach in Michigan's regular-season games against Penn State and Maryland.

Here's how Harbaugh did against Ohio State in his college football playing and coaching career.

How did Jim Harbaugh do as a Michigan quarterback against Ohio State?

Harbaugh never lost to Ohio State as Michigan's starting quarterback.

Harbaugh's first start against the Buckeyes came in 1985 where he led Michigan to a 27-17 win against Ohio State. He completed 16 of 19 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

In 1986, before he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde and Temple running back Paul Palmer, Harbaugh led Michigan to a 26-24 win against Ohio State in Columbus. He completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 261 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

How did Jim Harbaugh do as a Michigan coach against Ohio State?

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh takes the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Harbaugh has coached Michigan against Ohio State in each of the last seven editions of "The Game."

Harbaugh lost his first five meetings against Ohio State. But Michigan has won each of its past two, outscoring the Buckeyes 87-50 in 2021 and 2022.

2015: No. 8 Ohio State 42, No. 10 Michigan 13

2016: No. 2 Ohio State 30, No. 3 Michigan 27; 2OT

2017: No. 9 Ohio State 31, Michigan 20

2018: No. 10 Ohio State 62, No. 4 Michigan 39

2019: No. 1 Ohio State 56, No. 13 Michigan 27

2021: No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27

2022: No. 3 Michigan 45, No. 2 Ohio State 23

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jim Harbaugh will not coach Michigan vs. Ohio State after suspension