Jim Harbaugh and the NFL are doing their holiday dance again. Is it finally time?

And ... here we go again. Well, not me, but you, dear Michigan football fan. The holidays are here, and so are reports about the NFL’s interest in your football coach.

The latest comes by way of Los Angeles, where a head coach vacancy opened up a couple weeks back. The Chargers are reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh, which makes sense, as long they aren’t listening to the advice of Paul Finebaum, Harbaugh’s anti-muse.

The college football analyst, or rather, provocateur, joined the Freep’s “Hail Yes!” podcast this week and called Harbaugh a “dinosaur” — an interesting choice of words considering the best football league in the world (sorry, SEC) apparently is packed with paleontologists, based on their yearly interest.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh waves at fans to celebrate U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: LB Junior Colson not worried about NFL future, casts, former coaches

The Wolverines' coach may be a lot of things — stoic, quirky, intense, single-minded, unconcerned with (self-defined) frivolous NCAA rules — but "dinosaur?"

The same guy who took a sleeping bag on a recruiting visit and stripped his shirt off for a little touch football run?

Come on. Let’s get serious.

Early in his time in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh ordered a stage built for a “Signing of the Stars” performance to announce his latest recruits. A few years later, he flew his team to Italy. He has jettisoned entire swaths of his coaching staff when he thought things were getting stale and he has overhauled his offensive approach at least twice.

He is forever in search of the current and the new, and he considers himself a student of the game as much as a teacher. He is not — no matter how broad the definition — a dinosaur, at least when it comes to the game over which he obsesses.

He is, however, too prideful at times, and not mindful enough at others, and it’s why he was suspended three games two separate times this past regular season, and why he likely faces another suspension in 2024.

And he’ll deserve it, too.

The NCAA sent U-M an allegation of wrongdoing for recruiting violations Thursday, citing Harbaugh for misleading investigators over minor violations during the COVID dead period. Harbaugh, through reports, maintains he did nothing wrong. Meanwhile, the unrelated NCAA investigation into allegations of sign-stealing is ongoing.

At minimum, Harbaugh will almost certainly be forced to miss more games. For the Level I and Level II infractions, U-M and the NCAA were close to a deal that would’ve sidelined Harbaugh for four games. It fell through. The school then imposed its own three-game suspension.

So, we know that the NCAA wanted at least four games. We also know the NCAA and Harbaugh aren’t the best of friends.

This isn’t necessarily enough to drive Harbaugh from the college game. He loves Michigan. The NCAA is nothing more than an irritant to him, just like news conferences. And no random group of “educators” are going to keep him from coaching at his alma mater long-term — if that’s what he wants to do.

Besides, U-M wants him to stay, and is reportedly prepared to pay him a lot of money if he does. Mostly because he wins, and that's good for business as long as football remains the front door of the university for so many prospective out-of-state students.

The NFL interest is its own silo. Harbaugh used to coach in that league, remember? And he did it quite well, with three NFC title game appearances in his four seasons, plus a Super Bowl berth.

Teams are interested every December because they think he can coach, and they think he could be interested, too.

He has interviewed with an NFL team in each of the past two offseasons. Nearly two years ago, he met with the Minnesota Vikings, didn’t get the job, then publicly re-upped his love for U-M and said his flirtation with the NFL was finished. Then he met with the Denver Broncos a year ago.

Of course he did. He’s an elite football coach who came within a play of winning the Super Bowl. Getting back to that stage has driven him. He said that. And while he said he was done dreaming of that two years ago when Minnesota didn’t pan out, dreams rarely fully fade away.

It’s hard to blame him.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates 26-0 win over Iowa at the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Which means if his Wolverines beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day, and then beat either Texas or Washington in the title game in Houston seven days later, it’s almost impossible to see him returning to U-M if someone in the NFL offers him a job.

That would be the best-case scenario for the coach and the school, right? The school gets a national title, the coach gets another shot at a Super Bowl ... after returning his alma mater to the mountaintop.

Even if U-M loses, in the semi or the title game, it’s still not hard to imagine Harbaugh finally making the leap back to The League. He has danced with the idea for a couple years. It’s clearly in his psyche.

Speaking of psyches, dinosaurs don’t have them, as far as I know. At least not the dinosaurs used as shorthand for out of touch.

Or worse, past their prime.

Harbaugh may well be done coaching in Ann Arbor in a couple months. But it won’t be because he’s past his prime, or because the NCAA is scaring him off. He’s too stubborn and prideful for that.

He’s one of the best football coaches in the country, no matter the level — he won at the University of San Diego and then at Stanford, remember? — and if Justin Herbert’s boss from Los Angeles calls next month and asks Harbaugh to take over the Chargers?

How would the “dinosaur” say no to that future?

Contact Shawn Windsor: 313-222-6487 or swindsor@freepress.com. Follow him @shawnwindsor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football could lose Jim Harbaugh. But he's not a 'dinosaur'