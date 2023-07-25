Jim Harbaugh, NCAA negotiating a 4-game suspension to start 2023

It’s been several months since we heard any word on the NCAA’s investigation into alleged recruiting violations by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Today, we finally got an update courtesy of some reporting from Ross Dellenger at Yahoo Sports, who notes that Harbaugh is negotiating with the NCAA over an expected four-game suspension to begin the 2023 season.

“Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA are working toward a negotiated resolution that is expected to see him suspended four games this season in penalties stemming from alleged false statements he originally made to investigators, sources tell Yahoo Sports.”

Harbaugh’s attorney Tom Mars has released a statement responding to Dellenger’s reporting, saying they are cooperating with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter.

The Wolverines’ first four games of the year are against ECU, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers, all at home.

Michigan is currently ranked No. 4 in the 2024 national recruiting rankings.

