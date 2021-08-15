Jim Harbaugh missing from college football's best head coaches ranking

On Friday, ESPN ranked college football's top 101 head coaches of the past 50 years.

Plenty coaches with ties to the state of Michigan were present, with Nick Saban ranked No. 1, but one key name was missing: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh.

The man hired to bring glory back to Ann Arbor was nowhere to be found on the list — just like searching his resume for a victory against Ohio State. Harbaugh's exclusion may not be surprising if you only considered his subpar years at Michigan. But he did have success previously, turning around dreadful Stanford (29-21, including 12-1 in final season with an Orange Bowl win and a Woody Hayes Coach of the Year Award) and San Diego (29-6 record, two Pioneer League titles).

Now, a look at familiar names who made the list, based solely on on-field accomplishments, and compiled by ESPN's Bill Connelly:

98. Rich Rodriguez, Michigan (2008-10)

Won 70% of his games at West Virginia, but as an "outsider" — ahem, not a "Michigan Man" — he was never given a fair shot at Michigan, where he went 15-22 (3-9, 5-7, 7-6) in three years. The program was charged with multiple "major rules violations" by the NCAA during his tenure.

82. Darryl Rogers, Michigan State (1976-79)

Rogers, who died in 2018, finished 24-18-2 with the Spartans. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977, and the Spartans shared the Big Ten title in 1978 with Michigan, which he famously called "arrogant asses" at a football banquet that same year.

Known as an offensive innovator with acerbic wit, he coached the Detroit Lions from 1985-88, his only NFL stint.

48. Mark Dantonio, Michigan State (2007-19)

Mark Dantonio on Oct. 24, 2020 at Spartan Stadium.

Dantonio put the Spartans back on the map, including a Rose Bowl win, a trip to the College Football Playoff and an 8-5 record vs. rival Michigan with two wins over Urban Meyer's Buckeyes. He went 114-57 at MSU for a .667 win percentage, abruptly retiring in 2020.

ESPN says: "Dantonio rode an old-school, flash-free formula — run the ball, defend — to a 2013 Rose Bowl, a 2015 CFP bid and three straight top-10 finishes. And he did so at a school with two top-10 finishes in the 40 years before his arrival."

42. Lloyd Carr, Michigan (1995-2007)

Won a share of the 1997 national championship, and went 122-40 over 13 seasons with five Big Ten titles. Went 10-3 against Michigan State, 6-7 vs. Ohio State and 5–4 vs. Notre Dame.

ESPN says: "Carr's Michigan tenure is defined primarily by what the Wolverines haven't done since he left: finish higher than 10th in the polls (he did it five times), win a Big Ten (he won five), beat Ohio State more than once (he went 6-7)."

36. Brian Kelly, Grand Valley State (1991-2003), Central Michigan (2004-06)

Kelly's resume is strong, winning at every level. He won five league titles at then-Division II GVSU, with national titles in 2002 and 2003. CMU won the Mid-American Conference in 2006.

ESPN says: "From Allendale, Michigan, to South Bend, Kelly is one of the few coaches who has both gotten the opportunity to win big, and done so, in multiple divisions. He nearly brought Cincinnati to the BCS Championship and has brought sustained, high-level success back to Notre Dame."

29. Bo Schembechler, Michigan (1969-89)

Bo Schembechler gets down in a three-point stance.

One of the biggest names in the sport, he won 13 Big Ten titles in 21 seasons, going 194-48-5 at Michigan with a 11-9-1 record vs. Ohio State — 5-4-1 vs. Woody Hayes. Went 2-8 in Rose Bowl games and 5-12 in bowl games. Died in 2006.

ESPN says: "A vaunted member of the Miami (Ohio) Cradle of Coaches lineage, Schembechler fought Woody Hayes to a draw in the Ten Year War, ripped off 16 top-10 finishes and 10 Rose Bowl trips and finished with either one or zero losses six times."

1. Nick Saban, Michigan State (1995-99)

Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State coach Nick Saban chat before the game Nov. 14, 1995 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Built LSU and Alabama into national champions, but before going south, led the Spartans to a 34-24-1 record in five seasons, including a stunning upset of No. 1 Ohio State in 1998 and a No. 5 ranking in 1999.

ESPN says: "Was there any doubt? Saban had already done enough to earn a spot on this list when he left for the NFL in 2005. Since coming to Tuscaloosa in 2007, he has put together simply the greatest-ever run of dominance: six national titles (with two more title game appearances), seven SEC titles and 13 straight top-10 finishes. He hasn't quite matched Bowden's 14 straight top-fives, but the rings more than make up for that. And if last year is any indication, this run is far from over."

