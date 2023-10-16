Jim Harbaugh on Michigan State: ‘I think it’s a tough team’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s been an odd season for Michigan State. The Spartans entered the year expecting more of a redux of 2021 than 2022, but after winning their first two games, head coach Mel Tucker was suspended indefinitely (and was later fired), and MSU found itself floundering against Washington and Maryland in Weeks 3 and 4.

However, interim head coach Harlan Barnett hasn’t let Michigan State give up. Though the Spartans have continued losing, they should have won at Iowa and Rutgers in Weeks 5 and 7, respectively. However, MSU, as tough as it’s played, has given up late leads in each of its last two games.

Regardless of the four-straight losses, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh expects a tough matchup on Saturday when the Wolverines head to East Lansing.

“Super tough. Evidence, this past week — I think it’s a tough team,” Harbaugh said. “I think Coach Barnett’s got them playing really well and got them on the move.

“And it’s for the state championship game. We expect one heck of a football game and get prepared for it.”

After breaking in Noah Kim as the team’s quarterback in the first five games, MSU made a switch to second-year QB Katin Houser against Rutgers. He went 18-for-29 for 133 yards and two touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights.

In terms of for MSU, Harbaugh likes what he’s seen from the young signal caller and feels like Michigan will have its hands full with the rising redshirt freshman.

“He does some really good things. I was impressed,” Harbaugh said. “And a very young guy making his first start. It was a most impressive performance.”

When it comes to this game, anything can happen. And the Spartans have tended to be tough, even in bad years. But last season, they chose to be tough after the game, with multiple players ganging up on two Wolverines in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Though that could be used as a talking point this year, with some kind of revenge factor, Harbaugh isn’t biting. He says that’s not really rivalry fodder for this upcoming game, and is choosing to leave that incident in the past.

“That seems like a long time ago,” Harbaugh said. “I like what J.J. said last week — it’s a goldfish mentality. So, it’s onward.”

Michigan at Michigan State will take place on Saturday night in East Lansing, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire