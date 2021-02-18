Jim Harbaugh & Michigan lose another QB, Tim Tebow officially retires, FCS gambling

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin this offseason edition of the podcast with news out of Ann Arbor as Wolverine QB Joe Milton has entered the transfer portal. When will Jim Harbaugh develop a QB at Michigan?

College football legend Tim Tebow finally hung up the baseball cleats this week. The guys reminisce on some of their favorite memories covering the Florida Gator quarterback over the years.

We also debut our FCS gambling segment and return to the People’s Court before announcing a new player in the chicken wars… seriously.

