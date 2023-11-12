Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football receive heroes' welcome, sing fight song at U-M hockey game

The past several weeks have been turbulent for the Michigan football program, as the Wolverines’ on-field success has become an afterthought in wake of a sign-stealing scandal and an ongoing NCAA investigation into in-person scouting.

On Saturday night, though, they got to hear some cheers.

After going on the road and knocking off No. 10 Penn State 24-15 on Saturday, a large group of Michigan players and coaches, including Jim Harbaugh, made it back to Ann Arbor and took part in a rendition of the university’s fight song, “The Victors,” while attending a Wolverines hockey game against Minnesota at Yost Ice Arena.

Harbaugh did not coach in Michigan’s win against Penn State after being suspended by the Big Ten for the final three regular-season games. A temporary restraining order was filed to block the conference’s disciplinary action, but an immediate ruling was not made before the game against the Nittany Lions, forcing offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to serve as interim head coach.

Cheers could be heard from the crowd during and after the fight song. Video of the team's appearance can be viewed here.

With the victory against Penn State, the Wolverines, who are No. 3 in the College Football playoff committee rankings and No. 2 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, moved to 10-0 with two regular-season games remaining.

