Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football look like they're in for a long, painful season

The last time Michigan football lost to Indiana, Jim Harbaugh was a rookie quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

And as the Wolverines slid to a 1-2 record and snapped a 24-game win streak against the Hoosiers with a 38-21 loss on Saturday, two things became abundantly clear: The 1987 version of Harbaugh wouldn't be able to help the current team.

And the 2020 version of Harbaugh probably won't be able to help much, either.

Michigan is young, inexperienced and lacks depth at nearly every position. The Wolverines are not as talented as they have been in recent years, especially after losing 10 players to April's NFL draft. On top of that, their top receiver and top cornerback both opted out this fall.

So it's not difficult to explain why Michigan simply isn't good right now.

What should be especially concerning for the Wolverines is there aren't many avenues to getting better. After Saturday's loss — and last week's upset loss to Michigan State, which promptly lost, 49-7, to a previously winless Iowa team this week — it has become obvious Michigan's offense and defense is saddled with problems to which there are no easy solutions.

"We’re all competitive," said linebacker Michael Barrett. "None of us like to lose. We just know we have to come out and keep building.”

While the Wolverines have been carried by their defense for much of the past five years, the unit has played like one of the Big Ten's worst over the past two weeks. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 200 yards in the first two quarters and finished with 342 yards and three touchdowns, and receiver Ty Fryfogle caught seven passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the first half. The Hoosiers found success in the short and intermediate passing game — but their biggest gains occurred when Penix looked downfield and targeted cornerback Vincent Gray, who has been the weakest link of the defense this season.

Last week, Gray struggled to defend Michigan State's Ricky White and Jalen Nailor, and was eventually lifted for redshirt freshman Jalen Perry. After that game, Harbaugh reaffirmed his confidence in Gray, calling him the team's top cornerback while suggesting last week's removal was due to a big hit Gray took along the sideline.

Saturday, Gray started at cornerback and was unable to keep up with Indiana's receivers. He was whistled for a crucial pass interference call onthird-and-9 in the third quarter, when he grabbed Indiana receiver Whop Philyor for no apparent reason. Penix's pass sailed incomplete and well beyond Philyor, but instead of the offense getting the ball back down 10, Gray's penalty moved the chains and the Hoosiers scored a touchdown a few plays later.

The Wolverines can't trust Gray (or his battery mate, Gemon Green) to consistently hold up in press man coverage. And that puts defensive coordinator Don Brown in a tough spot. Brown has called plenty of zone coverage looks over the past two weeks, but there's not much he can do when his cornerbacks aren't making plays. Meanwhile, the front seven — which tallied five sacks in the opening game — has not consistently generated pressure on the opposing quarterback. For the second consecutive week, the Wolverines had zero sacks.

As Harbaugh said this week, the secondary and the pass rush work in conjunction; each group's effectiveness depends on the other, and right now, the Wolverines can rely on neither.

Michigan's path to improvement on defense is unclear. The unit lost its top two defensive linemen, Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson, to injuries during Saturday's game, with neither player able to finish the contest. Hutchinson entered the locker room and eventually was seen on TV watching the game in street clothes next to his family. Losing either Hutchinson or Paye for any extended period would significantly blunt the pass rush. No other player has proven they can win 1-on-1 matchups against opposing offensive linemen.

